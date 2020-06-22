Trump claims that printed mail ballots will be printed by foreign countries. ’

President Trump turned to Twitter on Monday to once again reject the push of nearly 30 states to increase voting by mail, accusing that "due to MAIL TICKETS, 2020 will be the MOST DIFFERENTIAL election in our nation's history" .

The president for months has repeatedly accused that expanded mail-in voting, due to health concerns about in-person voting at polling stations amid the coronavirus pandemic, would lead to massive electoral fraud. But Trump has not followed up on his numerous claims that voting by mail leads to election fraud and favors Democrats over Republicans with concrete evidence.

TRUMP says that a sudden increase in voting by mail is & # 39; greater risk & # 39;

But on Monday, the president highlighted a new concern, accusing "RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL VOTES WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!"

The president, in another tweet, noted an article highlighting recent comments by Attorney General William Barr that expanding mail voting "absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud."

Election experts say voting by mail is more susceptible to fraud than casting a vote in person, but they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud or that absentee voting favors Democrats. And the accusations by the attorney general and the president were rejected by some election officials and experts.

"That information is FALSE. There is no evidence to back it up, and states have many protections to prevent tampering with mail ballots, ”tweeted David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Electoral Innovation and Research.

Election expert Michael Li told Fox News: "It just can't happen. There is all kinds of security built into the voting by mail process."

“Each envelope has a unique barcode, so when you send it back, they scan it. It would literally be impossible for a foreign country to duplicate barcodes and make them match what is on the electoral computers. It is an absurd claim, "said Li, lead attorney for the Brennan Center for the Justice Democracy Program.

He also noted that "in most states, the envelope must be signed and its signature is compared to the registered signature, an additional security feature."

And the director of communications for the National Association of Secretaries of State, Maria (Dill) Benson, told Fox News in a statement: "We are not aware of any evidence supporting the claims made by President Trump. As always, we are open to learning more about the Administration's concerns. "