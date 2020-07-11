Trump commutes Roger Stone sentence: live updates

President Trump commuted his old friend Roger Stone's prison sentence on Friday, preventing Stone from entering prison after his conviction for lying to Congress in part to protect Trump during the Russia investigation.

Three sources told CNN that Trump called Stone Friday and that the two had a brief conversation. Trump told him that he was commuting his sentence and Stone thanked him. The call lasted a few minutes, sources said.

Stone, 67, was due to appear Tuesday at a federal prison camp in Georgia. He had asked the president for help in recent weeks, calling his delivery a death sentence for coronavirus within the federal prison system.

Stone continues to question the impartiality of the jury in an appeals court that last year found him guilty on seven counts. Trump's action on Friday only erases Stone's sentence, which means his felony conviction is upheld and his appeal can continue.

Trump's decision to grant clemency to his friend and political adviser is the crescendo of a months-long effort to rewrite the history of Mueller's investigation. This has included selective declassification of intelligence materials, accelerated counter-investigation into the origins of Russia's investigation, and attempts to drop the case against Michael Flynn.

The President has broad constitutional power to forgive or commute sentences. But Trump is unlike almost any other president in the way he has proactively used power to save political allies.

