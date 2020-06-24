Trump condemns the burning of the flag as DC protesters set fire to the US flag. USA

President Trump condemned the burning of the flag Tuesday night after protesters set fire to a large American flag that had been tied to a traffic light pole at an intersection outside Lafayette Park, a few blocks from the House. Blanca.

"It is a shame (sic) that Congress does not do something about the underworld that burns the American flag," the president tweeted. "It should stop, and now!"

Protesters also burned smaller American flags on the coals of the larger one a day after protesters defaced and attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. Police intervened before the protesters were successful.

WARNING OF TRUMPET PROBLEMS IN THE MIDDLE OF VANDALISM, EFFORT TO TAKE DOWN THE JACKSON STATUE IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE PARK

Police held a line in front of the historic Iglesia Episcopal de la Iglesia de San Juan after it was smashed again on Monday with graffiti.

The National Park Service announced that the park would be closed Tuesday as it evaluates the damage and begins making repairs.

City officials and police also removed the tents and canopies left by protesters trying to establish an autonomous zone near the White House similar to one that recently turned violent in Seattle.

The White House and Lafayette Park have become a focal point for Black Lives Matter protesters calling for justice and equality after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck. for almost nine minutes.

Earlier this month, Trump called the flag-burning ban "obvious" and supported Senator Steve Daines' proposed constitutional amendment to make flag burning illegal.

The Supreme Court ruled that burning the flag is protected freedom of expression.

Fox News' Kevin Corke contributed to this report.