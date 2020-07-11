Trump confirms 2018 U.S. cyber attack on Russia

On Friday, President Donald Trump first confirmed that the United States launched a cyber attack on the Russian Internet Research Agency in 2018.

The IRA, a Russian company that deploys online trolls for influence operations, was accused by U.S. officials of meddling in both the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump confirmed the attack during a two-part interview with Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen. When asked if the United States had launched an attack on the IRA, Trump replied "correct."

The Washington Post in 2019 reported on the attack, which blocked the IRA's internet access, but Trump had not previously confirmed the involvement of the United States.

The president criticized former President Obama for not doing enough to address the interference ahead of the 2016 election.

Obama "knew before the election that Russia was playing." Or, they told him. If so, who knows? And he said nothing, "said Trump.

"And the reason he didn't say anything was because he didn't want to touch it because he thought [Hillary Clinton] was winning because he was reading false polls," he added. "So he thought she was going to win. And we had a silent majority that said, "No, we like Trump."

Obama responded to the meddling after the fact, through sanctions on the Russians and Russian agencies involved and the expulsion of dozens of diplomats from the country.

The US intelligence community has concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a cyber campaign in 2016 to interfere with the presidential election and believes that the IRA works under the leadership of the Kremlin.

Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia eventually led to 2018 Treasury Department sanctions against the IRA, its financier, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, and nearly a dozen more for election interference in 2016.