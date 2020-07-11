Trump confirms cyber attack by the United States against Russia in 2018

Thiessen writes in the Post that during his interview he asked Trump if he had launched a cyber attack. Thiessen said Trump replied: "Correct."
Trump said during the interview that in 2016, then-President Barack Obama "knew before the election that Russia was playing. Or, they told him. If so, who knows? And he said nothing. And the reason why The one that didn't say anything was that she didn't want to touch him because she thought (Hillary Clinton) was winning because she was reading fake polls. So, he thought she was going to win. And we had the silent majority who said, "No, we like Trump."
Trump claimed that, unlike his predecessor, he acted according to the intelligence the US had on Russia's electoral interference in launching the cyber attack.
"Look, we stopped him," Trump told Thiessen.
The Washington Post in October 2018 previously reported that there was a cyber attack. The operation against the company, which is financed by an oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was carried out to avoid any interference in the partial elections, as reported in the newspaper.
However, this is Trump's first official confirmation.
Thiessen reports that senior US officials also confirmed that the strike occurred and was effective, disconnecting the Internet Investigation Agency.
In the interview, Trump said the cyber attack was part of a broader policy to confront Russia. "No one has been harder on Russia than I have," the president told Thiessen, a claim he has made repeatedly in the past. Among the examples he gave was the United States sending anti-tank destroyers to Ukraine.
"I prefer not to say that, but you can believe that everything happened, and happened during my administration," Trump told Fox News's Steve Hilton when asked about a report that personally authorized a cyber attack on Russia during the time of Partial exams.
When asked why he did not talk about it, Trump said "because they do not like me to speak, the intelligence says: 'Please do not speak intelligence', you know that sometimes intelligence is good and other times look at (James) Comey, and look at (John) Brennan and look at (James) Clapper, and am I supposed to believe that intelligence? I never believe that intelligence. "
CNN's Barbara Starr also reported in October 2018 that the US Army Cyber Command had begun targeting Russian operatives believed to be trying to influence the 2018 midterm elections as part of a broad coordination effort. with various government agencies, an administration official confirmed to CNN.