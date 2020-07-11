Trump confirms that he approved the US cyber attack on Russia in 2018: report

President Trump acknowledged this week that in 2018 he authorized a covert US cyber attack on a Russian "trolley farm," according to a report.

The attack targeted the Russian Internet Investigation Agency, the St. Petersburg organization that led Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 US presidential election and was repeating its efforts ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

In an interview with Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen, Trump said he had approved of the U.S. operation after receiving an intelligence report on Russia's activities.

"Look, we stopped him," said the president, contrasting his action with what he said was former President Barack Obama's reluctance to take action in 2016.

According to Thiessen, Trump claimed that Obama "said nothing" about Russian interference that year because he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the White House race against Trump.

Trump said Obama "knew before the election that Russia was playing." Or, they told him. If so, who knows? And said nothing. And the reason he didn't say anything was because he didn't want to touch it because he thought [Clinton] was winning because he was reading fake polls. Then, he thought that she was going to win.

"And we had a silent majority that said, 'No, we like Trump,'" added the president.

The Washington Post previously reported on the attack in February 2019, but this week's interview was the first time the president confirmed his involvement, the Post reported.