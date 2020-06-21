Trump confirms the arrival of new visa restrictions, protesters heard in FNC interview

In an interview with Fox News White House chief correspondent John Roberts, before his first campaign rally since March, President Trump said the White House will announce new visa restrictions for guest workers in the coming days and spoke about the recent protests that have been going on across the country

"We have a lot of people looking for a job. It's going fast," he said. "You know, we set a record last month in our country's history. We did a better job than ever on the job. The country is coming back. It is coming back very, very fast."

"But we are going to announce something tomorrow or the next day with visas," Trump continued. "And I think it's going to make a lot of people happy. And it's common sense, to be honest with you."

Roberts asked Trump for a preview of the details, but all the president would say is that the Americans would be content with the results.

"There is no preview, other than that people are going to be happy," he replied. "(With unemployment), we were at less than 3.5 percent. Suddenly we had to close the country. By the way, if we didn't do that, we would have had – probably would say four million deaths."

The president has already hinted to take executive action on visas this week, in light of the economic downturn caused by coronavirus restrictions and state blockades. The order is reportedly suspending a series of guest worker programs.

Trump signed an order in April suspending some forms of immigration, citing "the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in an environment of high internal unemployment and depressed labor demand" as a reason for the restriction, as well as pressures on healthcare and other factors.

He also doubled down on his promise to terminate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provided legal protection to immigrants who were illegally brought into the country as children.

His comments come just two days after the Supreme Court ruled against the White House on the matter. "We are going to present again," the president reiterated. "Because basically we win."

Roberts asked if it would happen before the November election and Trump said it probably would.

"I will. And I hope we can go directly to the Supreme Court. We may not be able to. But if you read the opinion, we win. But we have to re-introduce ourselves and everything will be fine for DACA," he explained. . "Yes. We will resubmit and probably very soon."

He took the opportunity to praise those who came out to support him in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his campaign and addressed the protests against the police and government that took place after the death of George Floyd.

"That's why I'm here, people want to do it. We had a lot of nasty protesters outside. I think the police did a very good job, but we had a lot of nasty protesters throwing things and yelling." they are embarrassing. They are a disgrace to our country, "he said." And that is the game they want to play. I think we will do really well. The campaign is beginning. These people who showed up tonight are amazing people. "

TRUMP TOUTS & # 39; LAW AND ORDER & # 39; & # 39; SILENT MAJORITY & # 39; ON THE RETURN TO THE CAMPAIGN WAY IN THE RALLY OF OKLAHOMA

When asked about the risks of such a meeting, the commander-in-chief said there was only a minimal chance of getting sick, adding that the country cannot remain closed forever.

"There is a risk, but there is also something of a small percentage that has a problem," Trump explained. "Immunity is built and we have to take our country back. We can't keep doing this. We could stay out for five years. I'm sure that would make China very happy … we have to move on. We have to take our country back." .

He then spoke about how the blockades and recent protests have affected his presidential campaign, before criticizing Joe Biden for staying inside his home.

"Suddenly, we are sitting in the White House for three months without leaving, then it is difficult," Trump said. "They had no momentum. I mean, Biden is still in the basement."

He added: "There is an urgency. We have to make demonstrations, that's what we do well … and then they greeted us with all these wise guys. They call them protesters. They are not protesters. They are agitators and anarchists, and they wear black. They think they are hot things. And they are nothing. They are nothing … These protests are all paid protests … I see them tearing down monuments. I don't even know which monument it is for the most part. They took one to Gandhi. "

Trump also addressed the revealing new book by former national security adviser John Bolton and called his actions "treasonous," after a judge allowed him to be released. Trump claimed that Bolton should not be allowed to keep the proceeds from the sale of the book.

"I had a very bad opinion, I mean, the judge was fantastic," he said. "The judge ruled, look the book is already out. What can I do? And he's right … He would have said it even a week ago, take it back … He did something very wrong. It's really treacherous, okay? what he did. But the book is out. But what he said about money is that it should essentially come back to us … and most importantly, look at the classified information. "

Trump added: "He published massive amounts of classified information … That's illegal and you're going to jail for that. And he should have known it. You're going to jail for that. I think part of it was classified by him."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.