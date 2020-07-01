Trump congratulates Boebert on winning the Colorado primary

President Trump congratulated Lauren Boebert on Tuesday night after the pro-gun businesswoman defeated Rep. Scott Tipton, who represented her Colorado district for five terms in Congress.

"Congratulations on a great victory!" Trump tweeted. Trump's tweet was linked to a post on her Twitter account in May, where she described herself as a tough fighter against socialism and advocates for the Second Amendment.

"I refuse to send my children to a socialist nation," said the mother of 4 children. "Their freedom IS my motivator! It threatens the freedom of Americans and I'll be there to hold you accountable! #USHouse # CO03 #HELLNObeto @BetoORourke."

Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, faced Beto O & # 39; Rourke when he was a Democratic presidential candidate. He stopped in the Aurora suburb of Denver, and she questioned him about suggestions that he have her weapons confiscated.

She told Fox News in an interview at the time that she drove for three hours to see O & # 39; Rourke with his "Glock on the hip" and said, "Of course not, you're not going to take our weapons. "

The Associated Press reported that Boebert accused Tipton of not being pro-Trump enough even though the president had backed his opponent.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday to call Tipton a "great advocate of the #MAGA Agenda! He fights for your rights # 2A and the Border Wall. Scott is working hard for Colorado and he has my full and complete support!"

He will run in the November general election against Diane Mitsch Bush, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday by defeating James Iacino.

Tipton admitted in an email sent by his campaign consultant Michael Fortney.

"Republicans in the (third) district have decided who they want to confront the Democrats this November," Tipton wrote. "I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her followers the best."

This is not the first time that a Republican, who did not get Trump's endorsement, won in a primary.

Madison Cawthorn, who beat her Trump-backed opponent last week, told Fox News that her main victory was "by no means" a referendum on Trump.

"In no way do I think my victory was a referendum on his influence in this district, because I will emphasize that more than 99 percent of my voters will vote for President Trump," Cawthorn said Monday in Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" . "

Evie Fordham, Julia Musto and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.