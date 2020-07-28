Trump continues his plan to regulate social networks

The rulemaking petition puts the ball on the FCC's court. The agency must now decide whether to accept President Donald Trump's call for the FCC to monitor Internet platforms. Trump and other Republicans have long criticized companies, including Facebook ( full board ) and Twitter ( TWTR ) , for allegedly censuring conservatives; The companies have denied the claims.

"President Trump is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to express their views and not face unwarranted restrictions or selective censorship by a handful of powerful companies," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

FCC spokesman Brian Hart said the agency will carefully review the petition.

Under Trump's executive order in May, a branch of the Department of Commerce known as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was expected to ask the FCC to "clarify" Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law that It has protected technology companies from many internet contention litigation since its approval in 1996.