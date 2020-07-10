Trump continues to ignore pandemic during trip to Florida hotspot







The trip, which includes a multi-million dollar fundraiser and meetings, comes amid Trump's biggest push for the United States to get back on track amid the pandemic. The President is determined to project an image of normality, even when he addresses what is known as the new epicenter of the virus and the rest of the United States is discouraged from traveling, told to stay away socially, and encouraged. to wear a mask.

The president's first stop on Friday will be a visit to Doral, Florida, to participate in a meeting with the United States Southern Command. The meeting will take place in Miami-Dade County, which has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases this week and continues to be pressured by resources.

A presidential visit, regardless of who is in office, requires a significant amount of resources, with White House officials, representatives of the White House Medical Unit, and United States Secret Service agents traveling before the president to coordinate with local officials on the ground. There is a great deal of medical preparation involved every time a president travels, with plans set for the worst-case scenario.

After visiting the Southern Command, the President will participate in a round table on "Supporting the People of Venezuela," according to the White House public calendar. Like other White House events in the past few weeks, this roundtable will take place in a church, and it's unclear if clients will distance themselves socially. During similar events in White House churches in the midst of the pandemic, efforts to socially alienate audience members had been mixed.

The president will complete his trip by participating in a closed-door fundraiser, one of many events that Trump and past presidents have used to garner high-dollar donor support. But it comes after supporters scheduled to attend a fundraiser with the vice president yesterday tested positive for the coronavirus and were asked to leave before he arrived. Trump's public appearances at the White House this week also appeared to be part of efforts to return to normal amid the pandemic, focusing on returning children to school amid the pandemic, signing a major trade deal, and improve "Hispanic prosperity". While meeting with the President of Mexico to sign the Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, Trump promoted the United States' decision to send fans to Mexico for "saving many lives." But he did not mention the fact that this week, Mexican coronavirus cases and deaths have nearly tripled after the government reopened certain sectors of the economy. During events at the White House to push children back to school this fall, Trump said he would pressure governors to reopen academic institutions, claiming they want to keep them closed for political reasons, not concerns about the spread of the virus. . And during a roundtable and ceremony in the Rose Garden to establish the "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday, mentions of the impact of the coronavirus on Latinos were rare. A roundtable participant called the impact of the coronavirus on the economy a "problem." During an executive order signing, Trump touted his administration's efforts on the coronavirus, but never mentioned its impacts on the health of the Hispanic community. Recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] shows that Hispanics and blacks suffer from coronavirus infections at much higher rates than their share of the population. And CDC data obtained by The New York Times shows that blacks and Latinos are three times more likely to be infected with the virus than their white neighbors. At the White House events focused on Hispanics on Thursday, there was also no mention of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in states across the sunbelt, which have some of the largest Latino populations in the country. However, there are some signs that the President, the White House, and his campaign are trying to adapt to the new realities of the coronavirus. Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a mask in a place where social estrangement is not possible, said he plans to wear a mask while visiting the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday. "You are in a hospital, I think it is a very appropriate thing," the president said Thursday. "I have no problem with a mask." Trump explained that "if I'm with soldiers, people who, you know, I don't want to spread anything." And the campaign plans to make changes at its next New Hampshire rally, the second since the pandemic began. The rally was scheduled for this weekend, but White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that it had been delayed due to an approaching storm. Tulsa, where the first campaign event took place in June, is now seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. Local health authorities have suggested that the increase was linked to a series of major events in the city, including the demonstration. Unlike the first Oklahoma rally, which fell below attendance expectations and was held indoors with little social distancing, the New Hampshire event is expected to take place in an aircraft hangar. And although the campaign said in Tulsa that the masks were voluntary, this time the campaign plans to ask the rally attendees to wear masks and promote social distancing.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.