Trump continues to ignore pandemic during trip to Florida hotspot

The trip, which includes a multi-million dollar fundraiser and meetings, comes amid Trump's biggest push for the United States to get back on track amid the pandemic. The President is determined to project an image of normality, even when he addresses what is known as the new epicenter of the virus and the rest of the United States is discouraged from traveling, told to stay away socially, and encouraged. to wear a mask.
A presidential visit, regardless of who is in office, requires a significant amount of resources, with White House officials, representatives of the White House Medical Unit, and United States Secret Service agents traveling before the president to coordinate with local officials on the ground. There is a great deal of medical preparation involved every time a president travels, with plans set for the worst-case scenario.
After visiting the Southern Command, the President will participate in a round table on "Supporting the People of Venezuela," according to the White House public calendar. Like other White House events in the past few weeks, this roundtable will take place in a church, and it's unclear if clients will distance themselves socially. During similar events in White House churches in the midst of the pandemic, efforts to socially alienate audience members had been mixed.
The president will complete his trip by participating in a closed-door fundraiser, one of many events that Trump and past presidents have used to garner high-dollar donor support. But it comes after supporters scheduled to attend a fundraiser with the vice president yesterday tested positive for the coronavirus and were asked to leave before he arrived.
Trump's public appearances at the White House this week also appeared to be part of efforts to return to normal amid the pandemic, focusing on returning children to school amid the pandemic, signing a major trade deal, and improve "Hispanic prosperity".
And during a roundtable and ceremony in the Rose Garden to establish the "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday, mentions of the impact of the coronavirus on Latinos were rare. A roundtable participant called the impact of the coronavirus on the economy a "problem."
During an executive order signing, Trump touted his administration's efforts on the coronavirus, but never mentioned its impacts on the health of the Hispanic community.
At the White House events focused on Hispanics on Thursday, there was also no mention of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in states across the sunbelt, which have some of the largest Latino populations in the country.
However, there are some signs that the President, the White House, and his campaign are trying to adapt to the new realities of the coronavirus.
"You are in a hospital, I think it is a very appropriate thing," the president said Thursday. "I have no problem with a mask."
Trump explained that "if I'm with soldiers, people who, you know, I don't want to spread anything."
And the campaign plans to make changes at its next New Hampshire rally, the second since the pandemic began.
The rally was scheduled for this weekend, but White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that it had been delayed due to an approaching storm.
CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.