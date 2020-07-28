Trump continues to pursue unproven virus theories even as attendees seek to change messages

Trump resumes his daily press sessions on Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to again promote advances in vaccines and treatments for the virus. After largely ignoring the pandemic for weeks and denying its severity, the summaries were revived to demonstrate presidential leadership.

But the approach has hit the first pitfalls.

As Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci speak again after more than a month without meeting, the President is also listening to outside allies and even some within the administration who have offered him competitive advice and sometimes misinformation. , worrying some of his advisers that he had expected to turn a page in the coronavirus response.

Trump also continues to hear constant criticism from Fauci, who has resumed his appearance on television after weeks off the national airwaves, causing him further irritation by Trump, according to known people.

Competing voices were released to public view when Trump retweeted a critical Monday night message from Fauci that the infectious disease expert had "misled the American public on many issues."

Fauci appeared hours later on ABC to say he would continue to do his job, despite the president's attacks.

A series of events on Monday illustrated the flow of grieving voices influencing Trump as the outbreak continues across the country.

At noon, Fauci and others gathered in the Oval Office to update Trump on the phase 3 trial of 30,000 people launched by Moderna. Trump later told reporters it was a "great gathering" and participants left believing the president was sincere in his efforts to convey more leadership in the outbreak.

"We had many of our wonderful doctors and researchers with me," said Trump. "I think the meeting went really well."

While the meeting focused almost exclusively on the vaccine trial, and not on Trump's response to the virus in general, it seemed to the participants that the president was engaged, unlike some previous meetings that strayed with topics and unrelated complaints.

But as the day progressed, Trump heard from several others who reinforced a different message than what the administration's health experts were offering. His Hawkish business adviser Peter Navarro, who recently published an opinion piece on USA Today that tore Fauci apart without passing him by the White House, but was never formally rebuked, traveled with Trump to North Carolina, where the president broke up with experts on health calling on the governors to reopen.

"I really believe that many of the governors should be opening states that are not opening," Trump said, countering the advice offered by Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx for states to reconsider how they are lifting the restrictions.

The same day, Trump spoke to Robert Herring, the executive director of the far-right OANN, about an unproven antimalarial that Trump has long promoted and even carried away, despite the lack of clear evidence about its effectiveness in prevention. or the Covid treatment.

"Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak to President Trump about hydroxychloroquine," Herring later wrote on Twitter. "I gave him a list of doctors that we interviewed. I know he wants to help and put people to work again. I hope he talks to real doctors and not Dr. 'Farci'."

Trump has cited OANN as a new favorite television channel after being frustrated with Fox News' willingness to interview Democrats. The channel, which is not widely distributed, often sells wild conspiracies and false information.

By Monday night, Trump had released the hydroxychloroquine message, retweeting a series of videos that were later removed by Twitter for containing false and misleading information about mask use and the unproven drug.

Fauci said on ABC that he agrees with the Food and Drug Administration that "overwhelming overwhelming clinical trials that have examined the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease."

Fauci's slight reprimand made some Trump aides shake their heads, fearing another round of headlines pitting Trump against the respected disease expert.

Last week, Trump said Fauci was a "good guy" in an interview before his interviewer, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, said the doctor was "on my ax list because every time he talks and says the country it should stay inside, my stock tank. "

"Well, he would like to see it closed for a couple of years, but it's okay because I'm president, so I say, 'Well, I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, someone please. Trump replied.

Navarro, meanwhile, has sustained his attacks on Fauci, saying he doesn't regret his unauthorized opinion and criticizing the doctor for his first wild pitch last week in the National Park.

When asked by journalists at the White House on Tuesday about the continued attacks on Fauci, Navarro walked away.