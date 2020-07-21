Trump contradicts his press secretary about how often they examine him: "I don't know more than once" once a day

"I don't know about more than one," Trump replied to a journalist who asked why he was tested more than once a day. "Probably, on average, I do a test every other day, three days, and I don't know of any time that I've taken two in one day, but I could see that happen."

Speaking during a morning briefing a few hours earlier, press secretary Kayleigh McEneny described Trump as the "most proven man in America" ​​who does not risk passing the virus on to others.

"He has done more tests than anyone, several times a day," he said. "And we believe it is acting appropriately."

Previously, the White House had indicated that Trump received regular tests for coronavirus, as did the people who approached him. But the frequency of the tests, multiple per day, was not known.