Trump contradicts his press secretary about how often they examine him: "I don't know more than once" once a day

"I don't know about more than one," Trump replied to a journalist who asked why he was tested more than once a day. "Probably, on average, I do a test every other day, three days, and I don't know of any time that I've taken two in one day, but I could see that happen."
Speaking during a morning briefing a few hours earlier, press secretary Kayleigh McEneny described Trump as the "most proven man in America" who does not risk passing the virus on to others.
"He has done more tests than anyone, several times a day," he said. "And we believe it is acting appropriately."
Previously, the White House had indicated that Trump received regular tests for coronavirus, as did the people who approached him. But the frequency of the tests, multiple per day, was not known.
Still, the high frequency of Trump's coronavirus testing provided a new image of the administration's efforts to protect him from a virus that continues across the country.
When asked to further detail his testing regimen, McEnany only said that Trump is tested often, but would not go into further detail.
"Sometimes it is more than once a day," he said.
McEneny said Trump has been "consistent" in the masks, despite the fact that he refused for months to be photographed with one and has downplayed its importance in containing the coronavirus.
On Monday, Trump tweeted a black-and-white photograph of himself wearing a mask while visiting the Walter Reed National Medical Center two weekends ago. He wrote that some people called the masks "patriotic".
However, a few hours later, Trump was seen at his hotel in Washington without wearing a mask, a violation of local regulations.
This story has been updated with additional developments on Tuesday.