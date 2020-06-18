Trump could see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL & # 39; if he has the ability & # 39;

President Trump reiterated Wednesday night that he would like to see Colin Kaepernick receive another opportunity in the NFL "if he has the ability."

Trump's comments about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback came hours after telling reporters that he would "absolutely" support him for another NFL shot.

"If he has the ability, look, you know, he could only get it if he has the ability," Trump said in an interview on "Hannity." "They are not going to lose games because, you know, they want to be politically correct or whatever term you do." I don't know if that is politically correct or the opposite. But if he has the ability to look, he was a great rookie and his second year was excellent. And then after that, it started to descend rapidly. And then he left football and then he started suing everyone. And I think he made a lot more money doing that than with football. "

Trump assured host Sean Hannity that an NFL team would sign Kaepernick if he had the ability.

Kaepernick has garnered renewed support in recent weeks since the recent deaths of unarmed black men and protests that have taken place in the police.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said earlier Wednesday that Kaepernick is on his "workout list," but no plans have been made for him to come in and test yet.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told 94WIP that the team could consider Kaepernick in a backup role.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said he gave team officials his "blessing" to sign Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. In that season with the 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions. In his hasty training last year, at least one scout described him as having "elite" arm strength.