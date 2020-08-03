Trump criticizes & # 39; illegal illegal coup in Nevada & # 39; with votes by mail

President Trump on Monday criticized Nevada officials for approving the mass mailing of ballots for the November election, saying it amounted to a "coup."

The Nevada legislature voted Sunday to make the state the eighth to send ballots to all registered voters. Nevada Democratic Governor Stephen Sisolak is expected to sign the bill.

"In an illegal nightly coup, the Nevada clubhouse governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state." Trump tweeted. “The post office could never handle vote-by-mail traffic without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in court! "

For months, Trump has argued that there will be massive fraud if states send ballots to all eligible voters.

In late June, the president warned of widespread fraud in the mail vote, but said "absentee ballots are fine."

"A person has to go through a process to obtain and use them" Trump said. “Voting by mail, on the other hand, will lead to the most corrupt election in the history of the United States. Bad things happen with Mail-Ins. "

He added: "Just look at the special elections in Patterson, N.J., 19% of the ballots are FRAUD!"

In the Paterson City Council election, a total of 3,190 mail ballots, about 19 percent of the count, were disqualified in May, according to NorthJersey.com.

The choice was made entirely through mail ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although few people are prosecuted for electoral fraud in the US, Trump has vividly described the possible "collection" of ballots from mailboxes, which he said will help Democrats.

Trump lost Nevada to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2008, continuing a three-election losing streak for Republicans after President George W. Bush won there in 2000 and 2004.

California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington have already approved mass voting by mail, as has Washington, DC. Most other states allow people to request ballots to avoid exposure to COVID-19 while voting.