Trump criticizes attempts to remove Confederate statues as & # 39; censorship & # 39;

On his return to the campaign on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Trump criticized protesters and politicians who have lobbied for the portraits and statues of Confederation leaders or supporters to be removed.

"The deranged mafia on the left is trying to destroy our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments, tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control," Trump said.

"This cruel censorship and exclusion campaign violates everything we hold dear as Americans," added the president. "They want to demolish our inheritance so that they can impose their new repressive regime in their place."

THE SUPREME COURT OF OKLAHOMA ALLOWS THE TRUMP RALLYO TO PROCEED AS PLANNED; TULSA MAYOR RESINS THE CURFEW

Several politicians have called for the removal of the 11 statues of Confederate officers and leaders currently located in the National Statuary Room in the Capitol building.

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, went to the Senate floor this week to ask for unanimous consent for the statues to be removed. The motion was blocked by Senator Roy Blunt, Republican.

Trump has said he will not even consider renaming the military bases named after the Confederate legacy. He suggested this attitude again on Saturday during his rally, saying: "We are not settling, that's why we are here, actually."

Trump, who touted the Republican Party as "Abraham Lincoln's party" on Saturday night, also said the call to remove Confederate statues and portraits is a form of "censorship."

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi earlier this week had four portraits of Confederate supporters removed from the Capitol.