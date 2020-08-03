Trump criticizes Birx for the first time after issuing coronavirus warnings

While Trump and other top White House officials publicly attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the tweet marked the first time that Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, provoked Trump's anger.

Birx sounded the alarms during an appearance on CNN Sunday, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Dana Bash that the pandemic has reached a new phase.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is remarkably widespread. It is in rural areas as equal urban areas," he said, suggesting that some Americans in multi-generational families should start wearing masks inside their homes.

She did not reject a warning from former Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that there could be 300,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year, saying, "Anything is possible."

Birx also responded to comments from Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who said on ABC's "This Week" that she did not trust the coordinator of the task force because the president continues to spread disinformation.

"I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his designee, so I have no confidence there, no," Pelosi said.

Birx fought back on Sunday.

"I've never been called a Polynesian, unscientific, or non-data based," said Birx. "And I will bet my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to really implement better programs to save more lives."

Birx has been able to develop a close relationship with the Trump White House, which has tainted his reputation among some public health experts. She has avoided openly criticizing the administration. Fauci, who has taken on a more public role with many media appearances, has gained more irritation from the president, who openly attacked the doctor and asked him during a press conference last week why Fauci's approval was so high.

And White House business adviser Peter Navarro wrote a USA Today op-ed criticizing Fauci, who, he says, "was wrong about everything I did with him."

The White House insisted that there has been no effort to undermine the country's leading infectious disease expert, but Navarro said last week that he did not regret the opinion piece.