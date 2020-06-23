Trump criticizes Bolton as "dragged Creepster" when the book hits the shelves, says he should be "in jail"

President Trump on Tuesday marked the publication of John Bolton's memoirs by calling him "Creepster" and saying that his former national security adviser should be "in jail" for allegedly including classified material from his time in the White House in his book. .

"Creepster John Bolton is a poor man who should be in jail, with money seized, to spread highly classified information for profit," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but they did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up forgiving him. It wasn't fair! "

The president's tweet comes as Bolton's new memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," will hit stores on Tuesday, after a legal battle between the White House and the former national security adviser.

BOLTON CLAIMS TRUMP SAYS REPORTERS & # 39; SHOULD BE EXECUTED & # 39; REQUESTED DOJ LOOKING FOR TIME IN JAIL

A federal judge on Saturday allowed Bolton's memoirs to be published, despite concerns that it contained classified information, but tore the former national security adviser for "playing" with national security.

The Justice Department requested a court order and a temporary restraining order to prevent publication of "The Room Where It Happened," saying the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately omitted the classification review process it had agreed to.

"In exchange for money, he has broken that promise," David Morrell, assistant deputy attorney general, said in a hearing Friday. "His obligation is to align his book with the contractual obligations he assumed."

THE JUDGE ALLOWS THE BOLTON BOOK TO BE RELEASED, HITS HIM FOR HAVING NATIONAL SECURITY "GAME"

But Bolton's team has claimed that the administration is only trying to suppress shameful information about Trump's behavior.

"We are grateful that the Court has vindicated the strong First Amendment protections against censorship and the prior restriction on publication," said Adam Rothberg, senior vice president of corporate communications for Simon & Schuster, in a statement. "We are very pleased that the public now has an opportunity to read Ambassador Bolton's account of his time as a national security adviser."

The book includes a series of damning claims about Trump's conduct in office, including that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, and that journalists should be "executed."

Meanwhile, current and former members of the Trump administration have criticized Bolton for his behavior during his tenure as a national security adviser, and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticized him as a "drunk man power "in his own book.