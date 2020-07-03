Trump criticizes CNN's Chris Cuomo for "really bad" ratings, says "Fredo" should be reassigned

President Trump mocked CNN's Chris Cuomo for the second time this week, and said Thursday that the cable news anchor should switch from primetime to morning because of his "really bad" ratings.

"@ CNN should move Fredo back into the morning space," Trump said of Cuomo, referring to him as "Fredo," a character in "The Godfather." “He was rewarded for bad grades with a much better time interval, and he got really bad grades again. Be totally defeated by @FoxNews. Give it another try in the morning – it would easily beat Morning Joe's underrated show! "

On Wednesday, Trump said Cuomo should cut his salary due to the low audience.

"I can't believe how bad @CNN has done in the newly released television ratings," Trump wrote. "They are so far below @FoxNews (thanks President Trump!) That you can hardly find them. Fredo should receive a big pay cut! MSDNC also did it wrong. As I said long ago, Fake News doesn't pay! ”

All three networks set ratings records for the second quarter of 2020, but Fox News was ahead of MSNBC, averaging 3.57 million primetime viewers per night at 2 million MSNBC. CNN ranked last among the three, with 1.81 million primetime viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While CNN's ratings were well below Fox News', CNN still reported the highest rating in its history in the second quarter and Cuomo had the highest rated show on its network, Mediaite reported.

However, in total viewers in the time slot, Cuomo came in third place (2.21 million), behind Rachel Maddow of MSNBC in second place (3.2 million).

Fox News' Sean Hannity finished first with 4.3 million, his highest ratings ever, according to Nielson Media Research, The Hill reported.

In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Trump congratulated "Fox & Friends" on their ratings, criticized Joe Scarborough of MSNBC, and called CNN a "disaster."

Cuomo had a controversial interview this week in which he dismissed the concerns of a St. Louis owner who brandished a gun during a Black Lives Matter protest. Homeowner Mark McCloskey told Cuomo that he was trying to protect his home from "gangsters" who had broken a door to enter the private street in front of his home.

Cuomo and Trump frequently exchange criticism with each other.