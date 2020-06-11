Trump criticizes Democrats on the "radical left" in Seattle, says "domestic terrorists" take over the city

President Trump tweeted Wednesday night that "domestic terrorists" have taken over an area in Seattle amid protests by George Floyd and blamed the city's "radical left-wing Democrats" for contributing to the riots.

Radical leftist governor @JayInslee and the mayor of Seattle is being mocked and played on a level that our great country has never seen before, "Trump tweeted." Get your city back NOW. If you don't, I will. This is not a game. These ugly anarchists must be debased (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE QUICKLY!"

His tweet was not without response. Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, hit Trump and replied, "Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter"

Hundreds of protesters stormed Seattle City Hall on Tuesday night to demand Durkan's resignation, just days after seizing a six-block downtown area that includes a closed police compound. The protesters remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or injury, but they are pressing Durkan to resign if she refuses to remove the city police department.

Florida House Republican Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz told "Hannity" on Wednesday that "Antifa has designated Seattle as its capital" after protesters declared a six-block neighborhood around the compound like "Police Free Zone".

The city has just suffered a weekend of riots, where officers used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in the area after they said they were attacked with projectiles. Several city council members say the police overreacted and exacerbated tensions unnecessarily.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the area in the Capitol Hill section of the city has been called CHAZ and is "free of uniformed police." The newspaper reported that the nearby police compound that was closed during the protests had a new sign on Tuesday that read: "THIS SPACE IS NOW OWNED BY THE SEATTLE PEOPLE."

Deputy Principal Deanna Nollette said barriers at the front of the compound were removed after it became a hot spot between officers and protesters. Police have also remained sparse in that area and on the various nights since then, protests have continued peacefully.

The Times reports that Nollette said police want to discuss reopening the compound, noting that officers are responding to 911 calls in the area. She said protesters have set up their own barricades, intimidating some residents.

"We are dedicated to working with peaceful protesters to move forward," said Nollette. "There is an effort across the city to try to identify who the leaders are. It is just a matter of establishing a dialogue so that we can knock down the plywood and welcome them into the lobby."

This is not the first time that Trump has called state and municipal leaders to deal with the protests.

Last month, as looting and arson broke out in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted, "I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis," Trump tweeted. "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and control the city, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well. "

Trump appears to have the intention of positioning himself as the candidate of law and order in 2020. There is an impetus among some Democrats to eliminate the police that have put Joe Biden in a difficult position to try to reunite the party moderates and Liberals on The best approach to policing.

Biden was interviewed by Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show," and asked, "If you were president, do you think there would be a world where spending the police would be a solution?"

"Well I think there are a lot of changes that can take place, period, without having to fully disburse the police," Biden said. He continued: "I don't think the police should be convicted. But I think conditions should be put on them where the departments have to make significant reforms."

Charles Creitz, Vandana Rambaran and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.