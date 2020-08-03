Trump criticizes Dr. Birx & # 39; pathetic & # 39; for his response to Pelosi's criticism

President Trump on Monday attacked his White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, tweeting that he only criticized the United States' COVID-19 response to please Democrats.

Trump's public reprimand of Birx contrasts sharply with his frequent denial of tension with task force member Anthony Fauci, who emerged as a hero to Trump's critics for his willingness to criticize the U.S. pandemic response.

"So crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive about the very good job we are doing to combat the China Virus, including Vaccines and Therapeutics." To counter Nancy, Deborah bit the hook and hit us. Pathetic!" Trump tweeted.

Birx, who is also the United States government's HIV / AIDS ambassador, said on CNN Sunday that "what we are seeing today is different from March and April, it is extraordinarily widespread."

"If you have an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you should consider wearing a mask at home, assuming it is positive if you have people in your home with comorbidities," said Birx.

Trump has recently insisted that the United States has more daily new cases than other countries due to more frequent testing for the virus.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) Reportedly attacked Birx during a Thursday night meeting with White House officials, calling her "horrible" and "worst."

Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you are in, "Pelosi told Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Fauci "is now a hero," Pelosi added.

Birx emerged as a well-known public figure in March during the daily briefings of the White House coronavirus task force. She frequently displayed graphics to contextualize the outbreak and was widely respected as an authoritative and engaging expert.

Birx became a social media star by wearing a different silk scarf at each briefing. Some Republicans discussed her as a possible future vice president.

Trump has denied being irritated with Fauci, who appears regularly on television and before Congress.

"I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci," Trump said last week.