Trump criticizes Drew Brees de los Santos after apologizing for his stance on kneeling during the national anthem

President Trump criticized New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees Friday after the quarterback apologized for his comments against kneeling during the national anthem in the wake of George Floyd's protests.

Trump turned to Twitter to share his thoughts on Brees, who has apologized twice since he said in an interview on Wednesday that "he will never agree that no one disrespects the flag of the United States of America or our country."

“I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag, "the president wrote on Twitter.

"OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated, and elevated … We should stand tall and tall, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: NO! MAKE KNEES!

Brees faced a huge backlash from players from around the sports world, including his own teammates.

Brees initially apologized Thursday morning in a long Instagram post. He admitted that he made comments that were "insensitive and completely lost the mark in what we are now facing as a country."

Later that day, she posted a video on Instagram that said "I'm sorry for the comments I made yesterday."

“The years and years of social injustice, police brutality, and the need for so many reforms and changes regarding legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. Sorry, "he continued." And I will do better. And I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally.

Brees' teammate Michael Thomas was one of many athletes who reacted to the quarterback's comments this week.

"He doesn't know any better," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "We don't care if you disagree and who else cares about that."

Other athletes from around the sports world shared their thoughts on Brees' comments, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.

