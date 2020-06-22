Trump criticizes NFL Roger Goodell again at Oklahoma rally

President Trump took an opportunity in the NFL during his rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, citing commissioner Roger Goodell's video of "Black Lives Matter" earlier this month and his encouragement for players to protest peacefully. .

"Explain this to the NFL," said Trump. "I like the NFL. I like Roger Goodell. But I didn't like what he said a week ago. I said,: Where did that come from in the middle of summer? No one asks. "

"We will never kneel before our national anthem or our great American flag," added Trump.

"We will stand proud and stand tall. I thought we won that battle with the NFL. Their stadiums were emptying. Did you see those stadiums? It took them a long time to recover. Many people did not like that. You know, a lot of people you wouldn't even think would care so much. I've had people say, "These are super-left liberals," and they didn't like it. "

In the wake of the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, and the protests that followed, Goodell posted a video admitting that the league did not listen to the players as they knelt down during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

"We in the National Football League believe that black lives matter," he said. "I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will get closer to the players who have raised their voices and others about how we can improve and move towards a better and more united NFL family. "

Trump also lashed out at Goodell earlier this month, wondering if he was going to allow the players to kneel.

"Could it be remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation, he was hinting that it would now be OK for the players to kneel, or not stand up, for the national anthem, therefore, Do they disrespect our country and our flag? He tweeted.

