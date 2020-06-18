Trump criticizes Roger Goodell for a statement in support of the player protests: "No one was asking for it"

President Trump said Wednesday he was "shocked" when he learned that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement in support of the players' protests during the national anthem.

Trump said in an interview on "Hannity" that players "should be standing" for the national anthem.

"When the national anthem plays and our flag, the great American flag, is raised, you must not kneel. You should be standing. Ideally, with a hand to the heart or waving, but they shouldn't kneel, "Trump said.

"They can protest enough. And I saw the NFL get very weak. I saw Drew Brees, who is a warrior, a great quarterback, a huge fan of his. I am a fan of his. And I saw him make this beautiful statement. And then The next day, he retracted the statement. He spoke of his father and grandfather fighting in the war for our country, our flag, and then the next day he retracted it. I just don't understand that. "

The President continued: “But you have to stand up when the flag is raised. And I think they will lose a lot of fans and a lot of support in the NFL. That has happened before. I thought they learned their lesson. But I think it will happen again. And I was surprised by Roger, Roger Goodell, who would have done what he did and made the statement he made. No one was asking for it. "

In the wake of the death of George Floyd by the police and subsequent protests, Goodell released a video statement apologizing for not listening to the players as they knelt during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

"We at the National Football League believe that Black Lives Matter is important," he said. "I personally protest with you and want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will get closer to the players who have raised their voices and others about how we can improve and move towards a better and more united NFL family. "

Trump also lashed out at Goodell earlier this month, wondering if he was going to allow the players to kneel.

"Could it be remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation, he was hinting that it would now be OK for the players to kneel, or not stand up, for the national anthem, therefore, Do they disrespect our country and our flag? He tweeted.