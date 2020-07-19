Trump criticizes the & # 39; false & # 39; poll from Fox News showing Biden leading the 2020 race

President Trump questioned a new Fox News poll that shows Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading him in the 2020 White House race, calling the poll "false."

Trump disputed the results presented by presenter Chris Wallace – which show Biden at eight percent – during an extensive interview that aired on Sunday.

"First of all, I'm not going to lose because those are false surveys," Trump insisted. "They were false in 2016 and now they are even more false."

Instead, the president said he and his re-election campaign have their own polls that lead him to lead the race.

"We have polls where I lead," he said. "I have a survey that we lead in all the changing states."

Trump went on to criticize former Vice President Biden as "a mental shot."