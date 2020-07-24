Trump, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports talk about kneeling protests, Twitter and Dr. Fauci in heartfelt interview

President Trump sat down for a candid interview with Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy to talk about sports, Twitter, and the coronavirus outbreak.

Portnoy began the interview by praising Trump for being the only one to "sniff" the joke during his appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's "The Ali G Show".

"You're right, I was the only one. I said 'this guy is a total fraud' and I left … You're the only one who has given me credit for that!" Trump told Portnoy.

Portnoy turned to the president's past disapproval of the kneeling protests during the national anthem, as well as the recent protests that have taken place in cities across the country, asking him "what would he do" to show his discontent with the country.

"Well, I mean you can always say you can run for office, right? You are successful, you can run for a lower position, you can do things," Trump replied. "But there are ways, you can put groups together and there can be friendly ways to do it, very successful. You will have rebounds, negative rebounds if you continue like this."

Trump defends sending "tough people" to Portland, which has been widely criticized.

The Barstool Sports CEO asked how he could "close the gap" in the country. The president claimed that "it was happening" before the coronavirus outbreak, promoting strong economic numbers and economic recovery.

"China sent us this horrible, bad gift, a real bad gift," said Trump. They could have stopped him, they should have stopped him. "

The two then discussed Trump's activity on Twitter.

"Do you love to Twitter?" Portnoy asked.

"There are times when I love it, sometimes too much," Trump smiled before promoting his "voice" to avoid what he calls "fake news."

Portnoy then pressured the president in tweets for which he receives a backlash.

"Sometimes, because I follow you on Twitter and I know I do this … do you ever tweet and say: you wake up and, 'Aw man, I wish I hadn't sent that.'" Portnoy asked.

"Often, too often," Trump replied. "It used to be in the old days before this, you would write a letter and say this letter is very big. You put it on your desk and then you come back tomorrow and you say, 'Oh, I'm glad to not to have sent it, "right? But we don't do that with Twitter, do we? We post it instantly, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: "Did you really say this? & # 39; I say: & # 39; What's wrong with that? & # 39; and discover many things "

Trump later acknowledged that "it is the retweets" that put him "in trouble" in the face of the tweets that he himself writes.

"You've been caught retweeting people, saying, 'Oh, you just retweeted this crazy woman,' so you don't even watch. You just press retweet and shoot from the hip," said the CEO of Barstool Sports.

"You see something that looks good and you don't investigate it and you don't know exactly what is in the helmet, which is a miniature and you don't exploit it, and sometimes, I have discovered that it is almost always retweets that put you in trouble," he said. Trump.

Portnoy then mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci and how he was pitching the first pitch in Thursday's Nationals game. Trump praised the health expert as a "good basketball player."

"He's actually a very nice guy," said Trump. "We don't always agree on everything. He would like to do things that I don't like, but he finally made the decision. But we do it, everything, a group of people. And he has been here for 45 years, for many, many years. And he's actually a good man. "

Portnoy acknowledged that Dr. Fauci was on his "x" list because "my stock tank" as long as the task force member encourages the locks.

"He would like to see it closed for a couple of years, but it's fine because I'm president, I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, someone please," Trump replied. "We are open and we are fine. And I just had a press conference on opening schools. We have to open schools."

Later, Trump was asked how he had a "dream life" even before he became president as an entrepreneur and television star. He did not express any regret for running for office, but noted how he had been "unfairly treated" since entering politics, highlighting "Russia's deception."

"Someone said, 'Who is harder to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Could it be North Korea?' I said no. The most difficult thing is the United States. It is the most difficult trying, "Trump explained. "When you look at what I have to do … I have so many people left, call them Democrats, call them what you want. And then you look at what they are doing with the cities. Each city is run by a liberal Democrat and they go to hell and we have to do something ".