Trump declares Democrats "party of socialism and worse" during his trip to Florida

On Friday, President Trump, at a roundtable meeting with Venezuelan expats in Florida, targeted the Democrats, calling them "the party of socialism and the worst," as he seeks to make a distinction on issues like financing the implementation of the law and the destruction of statues.

"Republicans are the party of freedom, Democrats are the party of socialism and the worst," he said.

TRUMP ACCUSES BIDEN OF & # 39; PLAGARLO & # 39; ABOUT & # 39; BUY AMERICAN & # 39; PUSH

Speaking to Venezuelan citizens who fled dictator Nicolás Maduro's socialist regime, Trump described alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden as a "puppet" used by radical left-wing activists who want to topple statues of historical figures and who want to impose socialism. .

"Now Joe Biden and the radical left are trying to impose the same system, socialism plus, on the United States," he said. "Biden is a puppet of Bernie Sanders, AOC, the militant left, people who want to tear down statues and monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Jesus."

It comes as Trump has tried to draw a contrast between himself and former Vice President Biden and the Democrats over cultural and social issues that have been part of a heated debate in recent weeks, like whether to tear down the statues of previous American leaders, and on the removal of funds from police departments.

Trump accused Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, of having been part of the Obama administration's "pro-communist" policies regarding Cuba's Castro regime. Trump said that if elected, Biden would leave Americans at the mercy of a "socialist mafia" at home.

"Biden wants to unseat the police, he wants to call the police the enemy he made the other day, leaving all citizens at the mercy of a socialist mafia, or a mafia much worse than what socialism was meant to be," he said. . .

It comes as numerous polls continue to show Trump against Biden both domestically and in changing states, after having suffered a sharp decline for his handling of the coronavirus crisis that originated in China and hit the United States in March. , shutting down the economy.

BIDEN SAYS ANY FUNDING SHOULD & # 39; ABSOLUTELY & # 39; BE REDIRECTED FROM THE POLICE

Since then, he has seen the numbers drop further amid protests and riots that erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

But in recent weeks, Trump has taken a tough stance on efforts by left-wing groups to tear down the statues and evict the police, focusing on the law and order he used in his 2016 campaign.

Biden has not endorsed the more radical demands of the left, although he has supported calls for police reforms and this week said that some funds should be "absolutely" directed at the police. But the Trump campaign has claimed that a Biden administration would give in to radicals' demands.

Previously, Trump had taken a hard line in law enforcement after receiving a briefing from the U.S. Southern Command about fighting narcotics smuggling.

"I will have no open borders. We will not abolish the police. And we are not going to cut budgets for our army, "he said.

Trump was due to attend a fundraising event later in the day before moving to New Hampshire for a political rally, but the campaign announced that the event would be canceled due to an impending tropical storm.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.