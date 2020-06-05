Trump declares victory as unemployment in the United States falls to 13.3%

While the figures still reflect huge levels of US unemployment The unemployment rate improved from the dramatic 14.7% in April, which was the worst rate since monthly record keeping began in 1948. The United States economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, after 20.7 million jobs they disappeared in April.

Economists had expected the unemployment rate to be even worse in May, reaching almost 20%. But the gradual reopening of the economy actually added new jobs instead of cutting more jobs.

"Really Great Jobs Report. Great President Trump (joking but true)!" Triumph tweeted moments after the numbers came out, citing praise from Fox Business personalities who rated the report "INCREDIBLE," "INCREDIBLE," "awesome" and "awesome" in the following tweets.

The good news in the jobs report comes as the nation faces social unrest during economic and health crises. In a sign of systemic inequality, black unemployment, at 16.8%, is still significantly higher than white unemployment, at 12.4%.