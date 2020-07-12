Trump defends frequent golf and says & # 39; my exercise is to play & # 39;







"My 'exercise' is to play, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played longer and longer rounds, no problem." Trump tweeted.

CNN has previously verified Trump's claim that he has played less golf than his predecessor; Trump has played more than twice as many rounds of golf as former President Barack Obama at the time of his presidency. Trump made his 276th visit to one of his golf properties on Saturday.

Trump also defended his frequent game of golf, arguing that he often does the work on the links.

"I play VERY fast, I do a lot of work on the golf course and I also do a little exercise." Not bad! "He tweeted.

Before winning the presidency, Trump was a frequent critic of Obama for playing golf in office. But Trump has spent many weekends at his various golf properties in Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia, sometimes bringing lawmakers or business leaders with him. Trump has long reacted strongly to scrutiny of his physical or mental health, last week claiming to have "passed" a cognitive test without providing evidence. It was the president's last attempt to rule out questions about his mental abilities and attempt to question those of alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The White House did not provide details of the test or say if it was referring to a more recent assessment than the one it underwent in 2018. Trump's general medical condition has often been a source of speculation. In June, the White House provided a positive look at an annual physical exam, saying the president's cholesterol had dropped from previous years, but has never provided a full explanation for an abrupt November 2019 trip to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. that the White House claimed it was intended to start its annual physical exam early. At the time, the White House said it was a "routine checkup," although it was not announced and was not in the President's internal hours the morning he went there. New questions about the president's health came up last month when he looked shaky as he went down a ramp at the West Point graduation ceremony. Later, Trump raised the episode repeatedly, insisting that his leather shoes made it difficult to walk down the ramp.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi, Jeremy Diamond, Kevin Liptak, Shelby Lin Erdman, Matthew Hoye, Jen Christensen, Eric Bradner, Ryan Nobles and Dan Merica contributed to this report.





