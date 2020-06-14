Trump defends slow descent after West Point graduation speech

President Trump is defending his slow and careful descent from a stage ramp after his opening speech at West Point on Saturday morning.

Cameras had filmed Trump cautiously walking down the long ramp after his speech, sparking wild online speculation from detractors that he has health problems.

A #Trumpisnotwell online trend label.

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and, most importantly, was very slippery." Trump tweeted Saturday night.

"The last thing I was going to do was" fall "for the Fake News to have fun. Final ten feet I ran at ground level. Boost!"

In his first speech to cadets at the famous military academy, Trump stuck to a script calling for national unity.

"What has historically made the United States unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment," Trump said.

"When times are turbulent, when the road is difficult, the most important thing is what is permanent, timeless, lasting and eternal."