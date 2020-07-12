Trump defends trips to golf courses, says it is his "exercise" and plays "very fast"

President Trump defended his golf outings on Sunday in a tweet, saying he plays "VERY fast" and that it is his "exercise."

Trump argued that "many in business and politics run endlessly" and said "no one complains."

"I know many in business and politics that run endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion," Trump tweeted. “It is his number one passion in life, but no one complains.

TRUMP COMMUNICATES THE JUDGMENT OF ROGER STONE, DAYS BEFORE THE PRISON TERM

He added: "My" exercise "is to play, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer …"

The president's tweet comes after he visited his Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia on Saturday for a round. The president's golf out came after he canceled a campaign rally in New Hampshire, citing expected storms in the area by Tropical Storm Fay.

Saturday's trip was Trump's 275th visit to a golf club as president, and the 273rd time he traveled as president to one of the golf clubs owned by his family's company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump attacked President Barack Obama over reports of the latter's visits to the links, saying: "Because I am going to work for you, I will not have time to play golf." "

Obama, who played a total of 333 rounds of golf during his eight years in office, had visited a golf course 98 times during his presidency as Trump. In late May, CBS reported that Trump had spent all or part of 248 days on a golf course while he was president.