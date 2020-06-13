Trump delays Tulsa rally until June 20 due to "June 19th" concerns

President Trump announced on Twitter Friday night that his planned rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will take place one night later than originally scheduled.

The president was scheduled to speak in Tulsa next Friday, June 19, but will now hold the rally on Saturday, June 20.

The reason: June 19 is the date of "June Nineteen," a holiday commemorating the date in 1865 when President Lincoln's order to free American slaves arrived in Galveston, Texas.

DEMS RIP TRUMP TO PLAN THE TULSA RALLY ON JUNE

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma for June 19, a big problem. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the June 19 holiday, ”the president wrote Friday night, shortly before midnight.

“Many of my African American friends and supporters have come to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this vacation, and in fulfillment of this important occasion and all that it represents. Therefore, I have decided to move our demonstration to Saturday June 20 to fulfill your requests. "

The president added that White House officials had received more than 200,000 requests for the event, far exceeding the capacity of the venue where it will be held.

Earlier Friday, during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner about "Overtime Outnumbered," Trump said the rally originally planned for June 19 should have been viewed as a "celebration" of June 15 in instead of a scheduling conflict.

"We're going to Oklahoma," Trump said during the Dallas interview, "and if you think about it in relation to your question, think of this as a celebration, don't consider it inconvenient." Think of this as a celebration. "

"The fact that I have a demonstration that day, you can really think of that very positively as a celebration because a demonstration for me is a celebration," the president continued. "It is going to be really a celebration and it is an interesting date, it was not made for that reason, but it is an interesting date, but it is a celebration."

Trump also received criticism for selecting Tulsa for the rally because the city was the site of a 1921 massacre of black residents and the destruction of black-owned businesses.

Some Democrats accused the President of deliberately selecting June 19 and Tulsa for his rally in order to antagonize African-Americans amid the George Floyd protests. But the president insisted on Friday that that was not the case.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeated that statement to journalists in Washington.

"The African American community is very close and dear to its heart," said McEnany.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this story.