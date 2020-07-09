Trump demands schools reopen, with parents caught in crossfire

Everyone wants schools to simply get back to normal in September.

I want my children to return to the classroom. In fact, there is a strong argument to claim that the fate of the economy depends on it.

But it's not that simple.

It's easy, in our hyperpartisan culture, to make those who resist a full reopening sound like nervous people who don't care about education. It's just as easy to make those pushing for a general reopening sound as if they don't care about the risks to students and teachers.

And parents are caught in the middle of an unsustainable situation caused by the pandemic.

Many universities, including Harvard and the major universities in California, have announced that they will only be online for the next academic year. At the public school level, many districts are still grappling with whether they can bring children back to their buildings, perhaps on a rotating basis to reduce overcrowding, and Zoom the rest of the time. And many of these schools are poorly ventilated.

The problem is that the half-in and half-out approach really sticks with working parents, including those who now have to start returning to offices and workplaces. What are they supposed to do during the weeks that their children stay at home, especially with child care centers that now present their own risks?

Millions of parents are already stressed out by having to juggle their own job duties while helping children, especially little ones, with their online classes and homework. They were anxiously waiting for the drop, at least until the recent surge in coronavirus cases in dozens of states is stirring the situation.

President Trump has entered the debate heavily, saying that Democratic officials keep schools closed because they think "it will be good for them politically." The result: "We are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools."

Trump upped the ante in a tweet yesterday: “In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS. Democrats think it would be politically bad for them if US schools open before the November election, but it is important for children and families. You can cut funding if it's not open! ”

I doubt the President will actually cut federal funds for schools that remain closed, which would lead to many lawsuits, but the threat of throwing away billions of dollars could give him some leverage.

Of course, accusing the other side of playing politics would also politically benefit Trump for the reopening of most schools, fostering a sense of normality and progress against COVID-19 in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The president also openly criticized his own Centers for Disease Control, criticizing his "very harsh and costly guidelines for opening schools." The White House then said it will present its own guidelines instead.

Mike Pence said yesterday that reopening schools was "the right thing for our children." Yesterday he spoke at a meeting of the virus working group at the Department of Education, without Trump, in what amounted to a court-wide press for opening the doors of the school.

The vice president made the reasonable argument that some children depend on schools for special needs meals or classes.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos took a photo of the school system in Fairfax County, Virginia for offering families a zero to two day a week option in class this fall.

CDC chief Robert Redfield, in defense, said "it is not the intent of the CDC guidelines to be used as a reason to keep schools closed."

And Deborah Birx said there is no evidence that the virus causes "significant mortality" in children, although older teachers may also be exposed.

To his credit, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, after being teased by Pence, spoke of the importance of a "predictable schedule" for parents to return to the workforce.

Scalia said the situation is particularly difficult for low-income parents, that there are also "burdens" in parents' telecommuting, and that women often cite lack of child care for not returning to work.

This is the missing part of the debate. In a New York Times opinion piece, blogger Deb Perelman says the reality is that "in the Covid-19 economy, only one child is allowed or a job.

"Why is no one talking about this? Why are we not hearing a primitive scream so deafening that you cannot implement a work policy without addressing the people buried by it? … I think it is because when you are at home studying all day and without doing the job you were hired to do, do it until the wee hours of the morning, and repeat for 106 days (not that anyone counts), you may be too fried to channel your anger effectively .. . "

“For months, I've been muttering about this: in group texts, in secret Facebook groups for moms, in masked encounters when I meet a father friend on the street. We all wonder why we don't make more noise. The consensus is that everyone agrees that this is a catastrophe, but we are too tired to raise our voices above a moan, let alone yell through a megaphone. "

Another voice here belongs to Anthony Fauci, who was not at the briefing. He said that "we have great polarization in our country" and that "any politicization of anything that is a matter of public health has negative consequences."

And that, of course, is where we are, as with COVID-19, as with wearing masks, as with anything to do with the Trump presidency.

But despite the pressure that Washington can exert, the schools remain under the control of local officials who have to weigh the health risks before doing anything.