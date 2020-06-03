Trump demands that Cuomo, de Blasio request federal reinforcements; New York, the nation survives the quietest night of George Floyd's protests

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump demands Cuomo, de Blasio calls for federal reinforcements, New York City survives a quieter night as Floyd protesters ignore curfew

President Trump demanded that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio request additional help from the federal government to quell the violence during protests over the death of George Floyd, as protesters in the Big Apple and other cities across the country ignored the curfews and filled the streets on Tuesday.

"The best of New York are not allowed to perform their MAGIC, but independently, and with the momentum that the radical Left and others have been able to build, they will need additional help. New York is totally out of control. @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo MUST SHUT DOWN THE START NOW! "The president tweeted Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "& # 39; Chaos, illegality and destruction take over New York & # 39 ;. @FoxNews When will Governor Cuomo call the federal government for help?"

New York City, like others across the country, has been rocked by protests over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after a white officer knelt on your neck for more than 8 minutes. at one point captured on cell phone video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested, and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved in the incident were fired but have not been charged.

In an effort to curb any possible violence, authorities moved the New York City curfew at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, he warned residents that only buses, delivery trucks, and essential worker vehicles would be allowed in Manhattan south of 96th Street after that time. New York Police also canceled regular days off for "all full-service uniformed members," according to a police memo.

Still, thousands of protesters remained on the streets hours after the new curfew, even as the police imposed new obstacles. Police prepared for the kind of looting and violence that made the city stumble the previous nights.

While there were scattered reports of looting and vandalism, New York City and the country as a whole seemed calmer on Tuesday night than a day earlier, when the violence spread across several cities. Click here for more information on our main story..

President Trump announced Tuesday night that Republicans are "compelled" to find another state to host their convention, saying that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was "still in shelter-in-place mode" and it had "refused to guarantee that we can use the Spectrum Arena" in Charlotte, despite previous guarantees.

The President did not name an alternative location. Earlier in the day, GOP officials said they had begun visiting potential alternative sites after Cooper, a Democrat, told them that the coronavirus pandemic was forcing them to prepare for a small event if they wanted to celebrate it in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Charlotte officials said they had heard nothing about the relocation plan and that they intended to be in contact with the Republican National Committee regarding the city's contract to host the convention. Click here for more.

Rep. Steve King, Iowa's controversial nine-term Republican congressman, lost a hotly contested primary race Tuesday night to state Senator Randy Feenstra.

King's loss in the Iowa Republican primaries seemed to mark the beginning of the end for the provocative lawmaker who for years had been a conservative lightning rod in Washington for his hard-line views on issues ranging from immigration to abortion.

In recent years, King had become an outcast in his own party as more mainstream Republican lawmakers distanced themselves from his more extreme views and statements.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Wednesday morning that "King's white supremacy rhetoric is totally inconsistent with the Republican Party, and I'm glad the Iowa Republicans rejected it in the vote." Click here for more.

