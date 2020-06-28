Trump denies knowing about Russia-Taliban reward for US troops

President Trump flatly denied on Sunday that he and Vice President Mike Pence had been informed of a reward that Russia allegedly paid to the Taliban for killing US forces in Afghanistan, backing previous White House claims that they were not al so much.

"No one informed me or told me, @VPPence, or the Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by the Russians, as reported through an anonymous source by Fake News @nytimes. They all deny it and there have not been many attacks against us. " Trump posted on Twitter.

"No one has been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With the corrupt Joe Biden and Obama, Russia had a field day and took over important parts of Ukraine. Where is Hunter?" He continued. “It's probably another fake Times job, just like his failed Russia Hoax. Who is your "source"?

He called the newspaper to reveal its source, but added that "this" person "probably doesn't even exist."

The New York Times reported on the rewards on Friday, saying the president was aware of the situation and that the White House National Security Council discussed it in late March.

The report said several options were considered, including sanctions and a complaint to be filed through the diplomatic channel, but the White House had not yet authorized any response. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and national intelligence director John Ratcliffe released statements Saturday saying Trump and Pence had not been informed.

McEnany's statement commented on the "inaccuracy of the New York Times story that mistakenly suggests that President Trump was informed on this matter."

Trump, in a third tweet, criticized how Joe Biden and the Obama administration handled relations with Russia.

"It's funny to see the corrupt Joe Biden reading a statement about Russia, which was obviously written by his handlers. Russia ate both her lunch and Obama's during her time in office, so much so that Obama wanted them out of the then G8. The United States was weak in everything, but especially in Russia! ", Said. in the publication.

Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, criticized Trump on Saturday for failing to protect US troops.

"His entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond limits," the former vice president said in a virtual town hall, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. "It is a betrayal of the most sacred duty we have as a nation, to protect and equip our troops when we send them in distress."

Former President Barack Obama and other members of the Group of 8 industrialized nations ousted Russia from the association in 2014 after Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Trump, who will host this year's G-7 meeting, proposed inviting Russia to the expected September meeting.