Trump denies receiving intelligence that the Russians attempted to bribe Taliban fighters to kill US troops

CNN previously reported that Russian intelligence officers for GRU military intelligence recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward for murdering American or British troops there, according to a European intelligence official. US intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence offered rewards amid peace talks, and Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings and the White House National Security Council held a meeting on the matter in late March, according to the Times, citing informed officials on the matter

An American official with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN on Sunday that there was intelligence indicating that the money was transferred, but it is not clear how the intelligence in question was verified or exactly who the representatives of this Russian unit approached: main leaders or commanders of field units located to the coalition forces.

As early as February and March, there were discussions in the US intelligence community and among top military commanders about the Russian operation to assess intelligence and what exactly was happening, the US official told CNN. There were some efforts to protect US forces due to intelligence, the source said, too.

In March, most US forces were withdrawn from field operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is still unclear whether the deaths of the US forces in combat may be linked to the plot, the source said with knowledge of the matter.

In comments to CNN on Saturday, the European intelligence official was unclear about Russia's precise motivation for the bribery attempts, but said the incentives, in his assessment, had led to coalition casualties. The official did not specify the date of the victims, their number or nationality, or if they were fatalities or injuries.

According to the Times, the Trump administration held expanded briefings on the intelligence assessment last week and shared information about it with the British government, whose forces are also believed to have been attacked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both members of the "Band of Eight" in Congress receiving top intelligence reports, said Sunday they were not Informed about intelligence reports on bribery attempts.

"I was not informed about Russian military intelligence, but it shows that we need in this upcoming defense bill, which we are debating this week, tough sanctions against Russia that Mitch McConnell has so far resisted," Schumer said.

Pelosi alleged in an interview with ABC that Trump "wants to ignore any accusation against Russia" and said that he does not know if the President was informed about the reports, but that if he did not, "what does that say about the concern of those who inform the President about not approaching Russia's problem with this President? "

Just before Trump issued his denial on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, said in a cheep that if the Russians tried to bribe Taliban fighters, "the White House must explain … Why was the president or vice president not informed? Was the information in the (president's daily report)?"

"Who knew and when?" Cheney wrote, adding that the White House should also answer the question: "What has been done in response to protect our forces and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable?"

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said later Sunday that Trump's refusal shows that the president's "fundamental focus" is not on United States national security.

"The fact that the president feels compelled to tweet about the news here shows that his fundamental focus is not on the security of our forces, but rather if it seems he was not paying attention. So he says that nobody told me therefore I don't they can blame, "Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper in" State of the Union. "

National intelligence director John Ratcliffe said in a statement Saturday that he had "confirmed that neither the president nor the vice president was informed of any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its report yesterday."

He added: "The White House statement on this issue earlier today, denying that such information occurred, was accurate. The New York Times report and all other subsequent news reports on such alleged information are inaccurate."

The Russian embassy in Washington, DC, denounced the Times report on Friday as "unfounded allegations" that have led to death threats against Russian diplomats in Washington and London. The Taliban also rejected the report.

There have been more than 2,400 total deaths of US service members since the start of the longest US war in 2001. Last year was the deadliest in five years for the United States in Afghanistan, with 23 service members killed during operations in the country in 2019.

This story has been updated with additional reporting and context.