Trump despises science and wants his scientists to do the same

Within hours, Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said the CDC will issue new guidelines.

"The president said today that we don't want the orientation to be too harsh, and that is why, next week, the CDC will issue a new set of tools, five different documents that will give even more clarity on orientation in the future, "Pence told reporters.

The responses from the vice president and other top officials at a relentlessly optimistic White House workforce meeting, which openly collided with the reality of a new daily record of 60,000 new cases of the virus, underscored how the government is more geared towards appeasing to an uncompromising President who must be honestly accountable for the crisis and take measures that can overcome it.

Dr. Robert Redfield, who heads the CDC and walks the constant tightrope, often unsuccessfully, under fierce pressure from Trump, emphasized that the new guidelines should in no way delay Trump's push to reopen all schools in a matter of weeks.

"I want to make it very clear that what CDC guidelines are not intended to do is to be used as a reason to keep schools closed," said Redfield, pledging to work with schools and officials to come up with optimal opening plans and insurance.

"It would be personally very disappointing to me and, I know, my agency, if we saw that people were using these guidelines as a reason not to reopen our schools."

His comments came a day after Trump demanded that all schools reopen in the fall, then the president was puzzled when asked how that could be safely accomplished given worsening conditions.

And they asked this question: What is the point of the CDC guidelines if the conditions are so lax that they are meaningless or cannot be used as a reason to keep schools closed if basic safety recommendations are not followed?

The plight of American children

Along with the hardships of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs from closures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, the most important need to confront the government may be the need for children to return to school. The prospect of the loss of critical years of learning, coupled with the psychological and emotional effects of being trapped at home, is having a painful effect on the nation's children.

And parents cannot commit to returning to work, in many cases, before their children can return to school, further hindering hopes for an economic rebound.

However, no one in authority has explained how the full-time schooling that Trump has demanded is possible given the need for social estrangement in crowded school buildings and the risk to teachers, who are much more prone to complications from Covid-19. than your students.

The president, who seems to have no obligation to lead beyond offering aggressive sounds, is also ignoring the fact that children can carry the virus to their most vulnerable parents and grandparents, a factor that could cause new disease outbreaks in the fall.

Dr. Ashish Jha, faculty director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, warned that the CDC guidelines were already the minimum requirement for opening schools and warned of a long-term educational disaster if the openings were not properly planned.

"I think the CDC's recommendations are really basic and, in fact, I think they should go further. Look, you can open schools wherever you want. That's not really the debate," Jha said on CNN's "The Lead." "The question is can it keep schools open? Can it prevent massive outbreaks between teachers and staff and children? And if we don't do the things that the CDC asks for, and more, all schools will be closed for Columbus Day and will be closed for long periods of time. That's what we have to avoid, and we're not. We can't fool ourselves on this path; we have to let science lead it. "

Schools controversy recalls Trump's demands to open states

The growing controversy over CDC's school closure guidelines is beginning to recall the health agency's guidelines drawn up this spring to ensure a safe opening of state economies, which were later ignored by many governors at the behest of a desperate president. for reviving his reelection. hopes

It is also a reminder of Trump's position on wearing masks, weeks after he announced new CDC guidelines asking Americans to cover their faces in public places where they couldn't socially distance themselves, and then immediately undermined the advice saying don't do it yourself

Pence's swift adaptation to Trump's complaints on Wednesday was notable, because the president provided no logical or scientific argument for his opposition to CDC guidelines. He simply said that the agency was asking schools to do "impractical things," steps that would no doubt contradict its demand that schools open, no matter what.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who Trump chastised this week for a series of truthful statements about the worsening situation in the interviews, was not at the briefing.

Another key member of the working group, Dr. Deborah Birx, attended. She said she saw "encouraging" signs in critical states like Florida, Texas and Arizona, for example citing a drop in positivity rates in test results. But Birx added that troubled states should return to phase one of their opening plans, a statement that disagrees with Trump's warnings that the United States should continue to open the economy.

CDC officials have told CNN in recent months that they are "confused" as their advice has been ignored by a White House that is more concerned with the president's political requirements than a coordinated effort to reduce the virus.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the agency gained Trump's ire by ruining an initial coronavirus testing plan. A senior official, Nancy Messonnier, warned Americans in February that the disruption to daily life could be "serious," contradicting the first of many inaccurate claims by Trump that there was nothing to worry about.

In May, the White House refused to implement a 17-page CDC plan to safely reopen the country that contained detailed recommendations for churches and schools at a time when the president was demanding quick openings.

White House denies disconnect with CDC

Despite the obvious clashes between the president and his health experts, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that there was tension between Trump and the CDC.

"I would like to point out that the CDC is very much on the same page as the President, so they heard the CDC director today stress that these are not mandatory, they are not requirements and that there will be complementary guidelines. The same page," she said. .

But McEnany also noted that the president, who first denied the virus was a problem, then mishandled it, then pressured states to open up in a way that caused an increase in infections and now wants to ignore it again, does the final decisions on how the pandemic response develops.

"It is up to him to determine what to do with that information, take what we hear from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and others, take what he values ​​in his opinion, and come to the final consensus that is best for this country." she said.

When asked specifically about Fauci, McEnany said Trump retains confidence "in the conclusions of our medical experts," despite the fact that the veteran official rarely appears more on the side of the President and has been making unadorned statements about the situation. that refutes the false representation of a virus by Trump in retreat

"What we are seeing is exponential growth. It went from an average of about 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000. That doubles," Fauci said Wednesday in "The Journal," a podcast produced for the Wall Street Journal. His comments followed the President's statement Tuesday that the United States is "in a good place" just before coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed the staggering 3 million.

Fauci also said states with serious problems should "seriously consider the shutdown" and that while the 39 million test figure previously promoted by Pence seemed impressive, the real question is whether there is a robust test-and-trace operation.

Trump showed his misunderstanding or indifference to the difficulties many Americans face when he complained that in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries "SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS."

His tweet ignored the fact that those countries have suppressed their coronavirus curves by various methods, while the United States is on a strongly upward Covid-19 trajectory.

It was another reminder that Trump's goal is to ensure a return to normal life as soon as possible, in schools, in the economy, and even in sports, but that he is prepared to do little to create an environment where such a goal can be sure accomplished.