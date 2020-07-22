Trump destroys Democrats in controversial crackdown on urban violence

The self-proclaimed wartime president is now fighting a different kind of war.

Donald Trump is openly campaigning against street crime, at least on streets run by Democratic mayors, and is using federal forces to intervene.

This is a battle that the President wants and that Democrats seem very happy to offer. Obviously, it diverts attention from that other war, on the coronavirus. And the media reaction, overall, has been one of surprise and horror at Trump's tactics.

Hitting stumbles by defusing the police, but being delivered is a difficult goal to achieve

It has been a Trump tenure firm that promises to override local authorities and enforce law and order, a popular topic among Republican voters dating back to Richard Nixon, but also one with potential appeal to liberals concerned about violence. in their communities.

The President's crackdown on illegal immigration, his complaints about health cities, and his warnings about Central American caravans during the midterm elections were an early indicator of this approach.

When some of the protests after George Floyd's murder turned violent, the president, after expressing concern about police brutality, focused largely on the unrest. He criticized Democratic mayors in Minneapolis and Seattle for losing control of their cities, and especially Seattle leaders for allowing protesters to exclude police from an autonomous zone.

Now the main issue is not violent protesters, but an increase in shooting and murder in some of the country's largest cities.

The last critical point is Portland, where Trump sent federal agents who took protesters off the streets and threw them into unmarked cars without explaining why they are detaining or arresting them. This has triggered a rhetorical and legal war.

As the New York Times notes, Oregon Democratic Governor Kate Brown called the tactics "a blatant abuse of power," and Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler called it "an attack on our democracy." The state attorney general petitioned the courts for a restraining order against federal agents.

As is often the case with Trump, we don't have to rely on unidentified sources to guess his political intent. This is what it says:

"Look what is happening: everything run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. Everything run, really, by the radical left … If Biden entered, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we're not going to let him go to hell. "

When hundreds of protesters gathered in a Portland courthouse early yesterday morning, federal agents unleashed gas and fired projectiles at them.

Nancy Pelosi, for her part, tweeted about Trump's "assault troops" and said in a statement that the agents are "kidnapping protesters" and that this is not a "banana republic."

Now, Trump plans to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago, attracting Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and has suggested that he can do the same with other major cities, including New York, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

The Times says Trump is looking for "a problem that would gain traction with voters at a time when many of his own supporters have soured on his leadership amid a deadly pandemic and economic collapse."

But although the violence in these cities is not as devastating as in the past decades, it is increasingly problematic. For example, 63 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, and a dozen of them died. Young children have died, caught in the deadly crossfire. It is a summer surge that would force a response from any president.

But much of the media coverage, at least nationally, is much more focused on Trump's tactics than the scourge they are designed to combat. Of course, the president contributes to that approach, and may well prefer it, when he explicitly frames the discussion around Democratic officials and says that Biden would cause a descent into "hell."

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

The headline of the Times column by Michelle Goldberg conveys the tenor of the comment: "The occupation of the cities of Trump has begun."

After recounting how a federal agent shot a protester in the head with "impact ammunition" and needed reconstructive surgery, Goldberg says: "There is something particularly terrifying about the use of Border Patrol agents against US dissidents. After From the attack on protesters near the White House last month, the military rejected Trump's attempts to turn it against citizens. Police officers in many cities are ready to brutalize protesters, but are under local control. The US Customs and Border Protection Office is under federal authority, has a fanatically dedicated leadership to Trump, and is saturated with far-right politics. "

Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post writes that "law enforcement officers are not targeting protesters who engaged in violence; they appear to be sweeping up random people who have exercised their rights under the First Amendment … This is not U.S ".

On MSNBC, commentator John Heilemann denounced what he called "paramilitary units" that "we have seen in authoritarian regimes in Third World countries." He accused Trump of "a genuine attempt" through "intimidation and potentially through force" to try to steal these elections. . "

Now is a long stretch between sending federal forces to combat urban violence and the actual theft of elections. But many experts are so suspicious of Trump, who, in that Chris Wallace interview, did not promise not to question the election results, who see this as a possible plot to remain in power.

The administration certainly has some questions to answer about how these law enforcement officers behave and why they don't identify themselves. The feds may have the power to do this, but it is extremely rare for a president to send border patrol agents as objections from mayors and governors. In fact, Dwight Eisenhower sending the National Guard to force the desegregation of a Little Rock school in 1957 is the first example that comes to mind.

But what minimizes national coverage is the violence itself, whether generated by protests, gangs, or garden variety criminals. It is understandable that millions of Americans are concerned about that, even if they support underlying causes such as fighting racial injustice.

The irony is that Trump is trying to paint Biden crime-smooth when the former vice president was hit in the primaries for too harsh an approach for his authorship of the 1994 crime bill.

At the moment, however, this is the battlefield chosen by the President. You may have resumed briefings on the virus yesterday, but you are in a defensive position on Covid-19. With the crime issue, he is offended, but the political price can be high.