Trump destroys his & # 39; scarred & # 39; for a revealing book & # 39; stupid and vicious & # 39;

President Trump criticized his niece's revealing book on the family as "stupid and very vicious," and said he was more hurt by the allegations against his parents.

“She was not exactly one of the family favorites. We didn't have much respect or liking for her. I would never have said that, except that she writes a book that is so stupid and so cruel, and it is a lie. My father was a great wonderful man, "Trump told Chris Wallace in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

The president added that he did not spend much time with Mary Trump and that "now I am happy."

In the book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World," Mary Trump described the President's father, Fred Trump, as a "hard-working sociopath" who psychologically harmed his son.

Wallace asked the President if it hurt to be attacked by a family member.

"My father liked to win," said Trump.

“It hurts me more to attack my father, not to be kind to my mother. I have a mother who was like a saint. She was incredible. She was an incredible woman. And she was unpleasant even to my mother. She is a very scarred person. He was not a great family person, "Trump said.

The president defended his father, a New York real estate developer, as tough, but said he was "tough on all the kids."

"But look, let me tell you, my father was, I think he was the most solid person I've ever met. And he was a very good person. He was a very, very good person. He was strong, but he was good," Trump said. " For her to say the kind of thing, a psychopath, that he was a psychopath, someone who knew that Fred Trump would call him a psychopath? "

“For her to say, I think the word she used was psychopath, what a disgrace. She should be ashamed of herself. That book is a lie, "he continued.

Mary Trump's book was published last week after removing various legal obstacles from the Trump family, including the fact that she was violating a confidentiality agreement.

It sold nearly 1 million copies on the first day of its publication.