Trump dismisses CDC's reopening guidelines as "very harsh" and "expensive"

It also threatened that it "could cut funding" for schools that don't reopen, though most of the funding for public schools comes from state and local governments.
"We hope that most schools are open," Trump said at a White House event, groundlessly stating that some places will want to remain closed "for political reasons."
"They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed," the president claimed without evidence. "No way."
"We are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open schools and open them," said Trump, who has been eager to reopen the United States to boost the economy and otherwise exit the pandemic, despite of its revival.
But educators and administrators have asked the federal government to supplement funding for personal protective equipment and other resources, such as additional school buses, to reconfigure classrooms to reopen safely.
"Congress provides federal education funds to support some of our country's most vulnerable youth," said Evan Hollander, spokesman for the Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. "The president has no authority to cut funds for these students, and threatening to do so to shore up his campaign is offensive."
A Republican Senate source told CNN that Trump has little authority to unilaterally cut funding for schools. But if Trump wanted to, the source said, the Trump administration could issue an interim final rule to block funds enacted in the March CARES Act for schools that don't reopen. The law provided $ 13 billion for school districts to cover the costs of Covid-19. But taking that route to block administrative funding would undoubtedly lead to a court battle.
Republicans in the Senate plan to introduce a stimulus bill that includes federal spending to reopen schools and child care facilities, and have not yet decided on a price. But it could be more than $ 30 billion for school districts, which superintendents have requested, to cover reopening costs and ensure that their schools can handle measures to limit the spread of the virus. Democrats have also included proposals to reopen schools in their stimulus proposals.
"Well, we have a lot of time to think about school things. Because, you know. But we want to have schools open," Trump said. "I would say that when we talk about the fall, it seems like a long time. It's a long time."
But many school districts in the south, where coronavirus cases are on the rise, begin the school year in just a few weeks.
