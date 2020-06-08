Trump does not support mayors reallocating police funds, White House says

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to reporters outside the Houston church where George Floyd's public hearing is underway. The governor said he had an opportunity to visit the Floyd family and said he is committed to working with the family to "make sure something like this never happens in the state of Texas."

"Today is a sad day. Since his death it has been a sad day. This is the most horrible tragedy that I have personally observed. But George Floyd is going to change the arch of the future of the United States. George Floyd did not die in vain. His Life will be a living legacy on how the United States and Texas respond to this tragedy, "said Abbott.

"We are already working with legislators, we are working with his family. His family asked me and I promised his family that he would use and incorporate his family in these discussions, discussions on the way forward, "said the governor.

Abbott said the discussions will not be "taken by the politicians," but will be led by Floyd's family, his victims, and people who suffer "from racism for too long in the state and in this country."

The governor said that some things are already changing in the state, both in the police departments and in the city councils, to avoid police brutality. Abbott said one of the challenges in the state is inadequate training for police training.

"Some actions have already been taken, other actions are being worked on to make sure we don't have police brutality like what happened to George Floyd. And then when we get to the Texas legislature, the discussions have started. Remember this. Texas it has a legacy of success, be it the Timothy Cole act, the Sandra Bland act and now perhaps the George Floyd act to make sure we prevent police brutality like this from happening in the future in Texas, "said Abbott.

Meanwhile, the governor said his state is working on "peace and celebrating the remarkable life" of Floyd.

Abbott said he was on his way to meet with the Floyd family in private, where he would present them with the flag flying over the capitol building in Floyd's honor.