Trump ends U.S. relationship with WHO

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is ending the relationship of the United States with the World Health Organization over the allegations about the handling of the WHO by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States will withdraw its funds from the WHO, Trump said at a press conference on Friday, and instead "direct those funds to others around the world and deserve urgent global public health needs."

The president's reasoning behind the end of support included allegations that the WHO worked with China to "fool the world when the virus was discovered." He claimed that "China has full control over the World Health Organization."

Trump further alleged that China covered up the coronavirus and "ignored its obligations to report to the World Health Organization."

the The COVID-19 death toll in the US USA It reached 100,000 Two days ago, out of more than 1.7 million confirmed cases. Globally, more than 360,000 people have died, with 5.87 million cases reported.

The United States had made detailed requests for reforms it wanted to see at the WHO, Trump said.

"Because they have refused to make the much-needed and requested reforms, today we will end our relationship with the World Health Organization."

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

