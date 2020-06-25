Trump entrenched in failed strategy as virus spikes and polls drop

Trump still enjoys the considerable advantages a sitting president offers, and, particularly in his own era, five months can seem like lives.

"He didn't think he would win in 2016, he doesn't think he could lose in 2020," said a senior White House official.

Consumed with what he considers to be unfair coverage by his administration, Trump has not articulated a new plan to contain the spreading virus and last spoke to his top public health advisers weeks ago, those advisers said this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, last spoke to Trump three weeks ago. Trump tweeted a hit on Fauci this week, citing his high approval ratings.

As the number of cases reaches record levels, some states are returning to the shutdown, including Texas, whose governor is a close ally of Trump, which could threaten the economic boom promised by the White House.

Trump played down the increase in cases Thursday while visiting Wisconsin.

"If we did not prove, we would not have cases. But we have cases because we proved," he said, a statement that runs counter to reality.

Trump continues to refuse to wear a face mask in public, even when polls show that most Americans say they should be used to prevent the spread of the virus. Despite some of Trump's political aides quietly claiming he would earn political points with a mask, as Vice President Mike Pence did in Ohio on Thursday, Trump has shown no sign of giving in.

"He will never change the mask. He doesn't want that photo," said a White House official. "He knows that masks are important, but he does not want that image or admit that he is wrong."

A person familiar with discussions of the White House coronavirus task force observed Thursday how Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the administration's response effort, has almost disappeared from the national scene. While the working group has met regularly over the past week, the increase in cases across the country does not appear to have prompted an urgent return to daily briefings.

"The facts speak for themselves," the person said of the diminished role of the task force.

& # 39; All this whining & # 39;

As the pandemic worsens, Biden has begun to attack Trump's delivery, including during Thursday's comments in Pennsylvania.

"He is like a child who cannot believe this has happened to him. All this whining and self-pity," Biden said.

Trump's advisers are mixed on whether the pandemic will eventually torpedo the president's reelection chances. Some attendees ignore the latest national and battlefield polls that show widespread disapproval of Trump's handling of the pandemic, and rely on internal polls. Others, however, fear the effects of a lingering virus that has already eroded Trump's political position, saying the disappointing turnout at the Trump rally in Tulsa was a sign that many Americans, including Trump supporters, still they are not ready for the return. Normal Trump is promoting.

The president's apparent disinterest in the coronavirus resurgence, coupled with his continued use of racist terms and divisive rhetoric, has led an increasing number of Republicans to view the president as oblivious to the grim realities facing the country, out of step with public opinion and unable to offer the kind of leadership Americans seek amid protracted national crises.

Inside the White House, Trump's attitude has been defensive when it comes to those shortcomings, which several of his close allies have identified in private conversations. Despite campaign advisers running polls showing Trump badly following Biden in critical battlefield states, Trump has questioned his accuracy and insisted that his problems lie primarily in negative news coverage rather than his own. behavior.

Scanning the cable news coverage over the weekend, Trump was shocked to discover that a couple of his own actions had quickly turned into giddy controversies. Attendees said Trump did not seem to fully understand why his firing of the top federal prosecutor in New York was generating outrage. And he was surprised to learn of his claim that he had asked his administration to reduce the speed of testing for coronavirus that was declared criminal.

Attributing the controversies to "fake news," Trump shrugged as another attempt to lessen his prospects for reelection. However, as he enters a summer season of health calamities and racial unrest, a growing number of Trump aides and allies fear he is blind to self-destructive behavior that appears to be eroding his chances in a second term.

"He's good with the base," Whip John Thune, Senate Majority Republican, South Dakota Republican, said Wednesday. "But all the people who are going to decide in November are the people in the middle, and I think they want the president at a time like this … to have a more empathetic tone."

"It's been a bad couple of weeks, and we've structurally improved our game," said Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, one of the president's main allies. "I just think about the culture wars, the Democrats are on the wrong side of that. But at the end of the day, I think a little more discipline in the message would help."

"Sometimes it is undermined," said Senator John Cornyn of Texas, another Trump ally.

Stay in the message

While some advisers say Trump is slowly realizing that he needs to do something different, they believe he has not fully understood how dramatic those changes must be. And while he has recognized the importance of moving the political conversation to Biden, he has not demonstrated the ability to stay on the message rather than return to racial harassment and distractions.

Attendees say they hope they can replicate the circumstances towards the end of Trump's 2016 campaign, when he moderated his attacks and used Twitter more carefully, a strategy that ended in a surprising victory even for the candidate. Many of the aides who surrounded the president have been removed to his inner circle.

So far, however, those attempts have fallen short.

Trump has resisted changing course even when the consequences of his actions are hardening. Instead, he has insisted that his instincts on how to tackle the race and the coronavirus pandemic will prove it in the end.

In recent weeks, Trump's frustration with the media coverage of the nation's problems, and his handling of them, appears to some assistants to new heights. He has been obsessed with specific segments of cable news for long periods, complaining that no one defends him on the airwaves.

Trump hopes to focus more intensely on the economy, and White House advisers continue to believe that a major spike in unemployment and growth will provide a lifeline to the president's campaign by the time the elections enter their final stretch in the fall.

But plans to schedule a series of rallies that could redirect Trump's focus toward his reelection campaign and define Biden were overturned when the Tulsa debut event left Trump furious at the empty seats and several campaign aides with coronavirus. The meetings will resume at some point, attendees said, but their size and appearance will likely be different from the arena event Trump unsuccessfully attempted in Oklahoma.

"Tulsa proved Trump was deadly," said one campaign adviser.

A shake?

After Tulsa's disappointment, many of Trump's allies were agitated by a campaign change, even during public appearances on Fox News. "This is, there is no doubt about it, it is a disaster for the campaign," Lou Dobbs said on his Fox Business Network program. "Should heads roll?"

Heads have so far not rolled, and Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale has rejected rumors that his job is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Trump continues official trips to critical battlefield states, including places he won in 2016 but where he now appears vulnerable.

A series of statewide battlefield polls released Thursday provided a clear picture of Trump's reelection challenges. New York Times / Siena polls showed Biden leading by 11 points in Michigan and Wisconsin, 10 points in Pennsylvania, 9 points in North Carolina, 7 points in Arizona and 6 points in Florida.

"We don't take into account public polls of any kind," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told reporters in a conference call Thursday. "With these public surveys, we don't have any stock in them, because the only surveys that we trust are those that we trust in the methodology. We spend a lot of money on surveys, and we don't spend it to get to lie to."

The focus on official events rather than demonstrations is partly due to necessity, as the country remains dominated by the coronavirus. However, some of Trump's advisers hope that more formal round tables and factory visits can help project a more dominant portrait of Trump than his rampant protests or his conspiracy-ridden Twitter feed, which many believe are turning off to moderate voters.

In the talks, many advisers date back to the period at the end of Trump's 2016 campaign, when, facing daunting poll numbers and apparent attempts by the Hillary Clinton campaign to provoke a gargantuan response, Trump toned down his tone and began writing. .

"We have to be nice and nice, nice and nice, right? Stay on point, Donald, stay on point. No detours, Donald. Nice and easy," he said during a rally on November 2, 2016 in Pensacola. .

Trump recently began to remember more about his first campaign, according to people familiar with the conversations, and became nostalgic about a period when he delighted in worshiping crowds night after night without the burdens of government. Trump has reunited aides around him during that period, including senior adviser Hope Hicks and body man John McEntee, who recently returned to the White House, and senior adviser Jason Miller, who joined the campaign. .

Leading the culture wars

Trump has tried to use the powers of ownership to increase his reelection chances, including using executive action to advance the issues of culture warfare that he believes will help propel him into a second term. Last week, Trump ordered a freeze on work visas abroad, making a bid to limit legal immigration. And he has vowed to sign an executive order this week aimed at protecting national monuments and statues, including those commemorating the Confederacy.

The White House and campaign aides see the office's powers as a powerful tool, as Trump seeks to rank eroding political support, particularly among the groups he won in 2016. After polls showed it harshly among older voters 65, Trump appointed Special Senior Citizens' Thanksgiving Day, highlighted abuse efforts against the elderly in the Cabinet Room and touted the federal government's efforts to make insulin affordable.

"Sleepy Joe can't do this," Trump said during the insulin announcement at the Rose Garden. "I hope the older ones remember that."

However, those efforts, and similar ones aimed at highlighting efforts for religious freedom, police reform and the economy, have competed for oxygen against divisive rhetoric and racial harassment to which Trump has returned with a renewed focus on Last two weeks, leaving many of his Republican allies were speechless and appalled.

When asked if using such loaded language, such as the "kung flu," was helpful in his effort to woo voters in the middle of the road, Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana said, "I will probably say that no, don't be my choice of words. "

Braun said he hoped the campaign would look at its internal poll numbers and make a decision on how to change tactics.

"It seems like something needs to be adjusted," he said.