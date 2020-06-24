Trump event speaker criticized for calling Aunt Jemima an "image of the American dream"







Reagan Escudé, a Turning Point ambassador to the US whom Trump invited to speak onstage Tuesday about his personal experience with "canceling culture," told students for the Trump crowd in Phoenix how "Aunt Jemima it was canceled, "referring to the syrup brand decision from The rebranding after admitting that its 130-plus-year-old logo was racially insensitive.

I scouted, who announced on Twitter Earlier this month she had been fired from her job "for giving a biblical answer to social problems," she said, "Nancy Green, the first and original Aunt Jemima, was the image of the American dream."

"She was a freed slave who became the face of the pancake syrup we love and have in our pantries today. She fought for equality and now the leftist mafia is trying to erase her legacy," added Escudé. "And you could mention how privileged we are as a nation if our biggest concern is a bottle of pancake syrup."

The comments, specifically saying Green represented the American dream, were met with a backlash on social media on Wednesday.

"American Dream" was trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, and the phrase was mentioned in more than 50,000 tweets, many of them critical of Escudé for misrepresenting Green's story. Ice Cube, the rapper, tweeted the clip and called the student a "Future Fox News presenter". (Escudé replied that she was "flattered"). CNN has reached out to Turning Point USA, which organized the event, and Escudé for comment. At the time of publication, none had responded. Hours after the clip went viral, I scoured replied in a tweet : "Aunt Jemima rose above what was a horrible situation and turned it into a good thing, leaving a legacy that Americans will remember forever, hence the American dream. It's a shame most people don't understand!" Actually, there is no historical evidence that Green has enriched himself with the association, even though the company used his image in its pancake syrup. She was born into slavery and worked as a nurse and caregiver for most of her adult life, according to WBEZ. A 1923 obituary at the Chicago Defender found by WBEZ said he spent 20 years traveling the country demonstrating pancake mix. Last week, Quaker Oats said they would remove the over 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging that its origins were based on a racial stereotype. " Aunt Jemima's appearance has evolved over time. The origin and logo of the brand are based on the song "Old Aunt Jemima" by a troubadour show artist and reportedly sung by slaves. The company's website said the logo began in 1890 and was based on Green, a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker." "As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also carefully analyze our brand portfolio and ensure that they reflect our values ​​and meet the expectations of our consumers," Quaker Oats said in a statement provided to CNN. Business. The company says its Aunt Jemima brand will donate $ 5 million over the next five years to "create meaningful and ongoing support and engagement in the black community."

