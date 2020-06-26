Trump executive order directs feds to prioritize skills over college degrees in hiring

President Trump is reportedly preparing to redirect employers on how they should hire, prioritizing an applicant's skills over a college degree.

Fox News learned that the president will likely sign an executive order on Friday, instructing the nation's largest employer, the federal government, to take a new direction in its hiring tactics.

The order is expected to occur during a board meeting that informs management about worker policies.

The daughter of the President, adviser and co-chair of the United States Workforce Policy Advisory Board, Ivanka Trump recommended that the federal government, which employs more than 2 million civilian workers, rewrite who they hire.

"We are modernizing federal recruiting to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting them based on degree requirements," he told The Associated Press.

"We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce."

The White House is not necessarily eliminating title requirements, but rather encourages skill sets to be prioritized for jobs, making a title less important.

Ivanka Trump believes that this will expand the workforce and improve it by being more inclusive.

"Americans are eager to go to work but they need our help," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Ross, the other co-chair of the board, said the need for apprenticeships and vocational training was much needed before the coronavirus pandemic that has now left millions of Americans out of work.

The Office of Personnel Management will be responsible for executing the new directive in an attempt to get more Americans back into the workforce quickly.

Private companies are encouraged to follow this new protocol, and companies like IBM have already implemented initiatives like this, reportedly last year hired 15 percent of their workforce from non-traditional settings, hiring based on skills. instead of education level.

This strategy is expected to help employ people from disadvantaged areas who cannot necessarily afford a two or four year degree.

The workforce advisory board is expected to announce details of a private sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM, and the Nonprofit Advertising Council as a way to encourage alternative avenues in the workforce other than education.

Associated Press contributed to this report.