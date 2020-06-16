Trump executive order: police database, accreditation efforts included







The order, which also provides financial incentives for police departments to establish accreditation programs and follow standard "best practices", is a modest attempt by Trump to confront a national lawsuit on racial inequalities and law enforcement.

The president plans to reveal the reforms during a midday event in the White House rose garden, surrounded by law enforcement officers and family members of people killed by police. It was unclear before the event which families had been invited.

After taking a hard-line "law and order" stance amid a national torrent of anger after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis advisers encouraged Trump to address the issues. of excessive police force.

At the same time, he has been cautious in alienating police officers and law enforcement officials, who he says are among his main supporters.