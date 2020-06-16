Trump executive order: police database, accreditation efforts included

The president plans to reveal the reforms during a midday event in the White House rose garden, surrounded by law enforcement officers and family members of people killed by police. It was unclear before the event which families had been invited.
After taking a hard-line "law and order" stance amid a national torrent of anger after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis advisers encouraged Trump to address the issues. of excessive police force.
At the same time, he has been cautious in alienating police officers and law enforcement officials, who he says are among his main supporters.
Trump himself was not heavily involved in drafting the order, people familiar with the matter said. He and some of his top advisers have not recognized the role of systemic racism in police departments.
An informed source on the executive order text said it is relatively muted when it comes to radical police reforms that have recently been discussed by members of both parties. It will not restrict funding to police departments that do not meet federal standards, and Trump has repeatedly denounced the "disbursement police" cry of protest.
The executive order is also expected to direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to encourage police departments to incorporate mental health professionals in their response to calls related to mental health, homelessness, and addiction. as well as finding resources to help police departments contract mental health. co-responders
The move is also expected to include language acknowledging that some law enforcement officials have abused their authority and will urge Congress to pass legislation on police reform.
Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills, and Democratic legislation goes further in several respects by banning stranglings and arrest warrants. White House officials have been coordinating with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, who is leading the Republican Party's legislative effort.
While Trump noted last week that he can support the choke ban, the executive order is not expected to lead to a total ban.
It remains to be seen how fast the Republican-led Senate is moving to pass Scott's bill, and it will largely depend on majority leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell did not say Tuesday whether he would attempt to present the emerging police reform bill for a vote before the four-week recess on July 4.
"We will let you know," he told CNN. When asked again if it was open, McConnell repeated, "We will let you know."