Trump explores new attacks when Biden finally answers journalists' questions

The "Sleepy Joe" thing is not working.

So the Trump team is struggling to figure out how to change Biden's name.

"Py Sleepy" is counterproductive and hurts Donald Trump, "Ari Fleischer told the Washington Post, adding:" ‘Sleepy" connotes calm. It connotes tranquility.

TRUMP BATTLES NY TIMES IN AFGHANISTAN HISTORY, DELETE INFLAMMATORY VIDEO

An unidentified person involved in the discussions told Axios that "you are not going to make Joe Biden hate him personally." You can't do it through personality. "Instead, this source said, they have to argue that a vote for Biden" is really a vote for his radical left-wing puppet teachers. "

Can that work?

The president has already tested this issue, telling Sean Hannity last week that "like it or not, he was shot." The radical left is going to take him over. "

While Biden is a full-fledged liberal who has never enthused the Democratic base, he has resisted pressure from the left to endorse Medicare for All and remove the police. Therefore, Trump's focus would be to catch Biden with the most extreme positions of his supporters.

An important difference between Biden and Hillary Clinton is that the former first lady, attacked by conservatives for decades, was viewed by many voters in 2016 as cold, calculating, and inauthentic. Even Biden's worst critics acknowledge that he is a hot and empathetic backslapper, and that image sticks in the public mind after nearly half a century as a senator and vice president.

If Biden is represented as weak, some voters might worry that the party's AOC wing would be in charge. That is why Trump beats law and order, riots, downed statues, Confederate monuments, the Seattle Autonomous Zone, pushing the notion that the country would spin out of control without his strong hand in the White House.

The flip side, of course, is that many suburban, independent, and female voters have been discouraged by their handling of race relations and the coronavirus crisis.

What emerged as the basis of Biden's strategy is the art of lying. "Trump's strategists have responded with everything but pleading with Biden to do more and hinting that his silenced schedule is dire," the Post says. The campaign has run Facebook ads like "Why has Biden disappeared?"

It has not exactly disappeared; On Tuesday, he criticized Trump for COVID-19 and unveiled his own plan in a Wilmington speech (which was leaked in advance to the Post). But he makes such forays once a week.

Many Democrats now take Biden's approach in the basement. They look at polls that show the Delaware Democrat with tracks ranging from 8 to 14 points, in most battlefield states, and see little reason to change.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

No matter what the problem is, candidate Trump gets about 90 percent of the media coverage, and Biden perhaps 1 percent. This fuels Biden's preferred narrative, that the election is a referendum on Trump, rather than on Joe's agenda or his mistakes.

The press, meanwhile, generally hails political success.

"The result is a strange moment in presidential politics," says the Post, "when typical campaign physics appear to have reversed." The top-rated candidate on TV, the biggest campaign gadget and the biggest megaphone is seeing his approval ratings drop, while the candidate the least Americans hear or see has been expanding his lead in direct national polls. Less is more, at least for the moment.

But here's the problem. Another obsession of the media is access or lack of it. Trump, despite all his bitter battles with the Fourth State, is the most accessible president in history. Biden as a candidate, not so much.

In June, according to the Post's own story, Trump granted 21 media interviews and answered questions from White House reporters at least six more times. Biden allowed only five interviews and answered zero questions on the record of the reporters who covered him.

And yet there is little or no protest from journalists who generally insist that candidates have a responsibility to confront the press.

Biden answered a dozen questions from reporters after his comments from Wilmington on Tuesday. That allowed him to make news of the story that Russia allegedly pays rewards for the deaths of US soldiers in Afghanistan, suggesting that Trump may be guilty of "breach of duty."

Regarding his virtual campaign, Biden said: "I started with the premise that I'm going to follow the doctor's orders." It makes sense to be cautious because of the coronavirus. "I prefer to be out there with people because that's where I have the best feeling," he said.

There's nothing stopping Biden from using his basement studio to do more interviews or field questions from his press corps. Politicians cannot be blamed for doing what is in their own interest, in this case adopting a low-risk strategy that amounts to Biden sitting in their leadership.

But Tuesday was a good first step. Biden should make interviews and press conferences a regular feature of his candidacy, if only to show he is up to the job.