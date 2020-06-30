



Trump's biggest current problem is his epic failure to tackle a pandemic that has killed more than 125,000 Americans. To borrow a phrase from the president, the coronavirus is furious, "like no one else has seen it before." In response, the brigade governors denying Trump's danger are investing to combat the pandemic. Masks are now appearing in the Trump country, where more and more people want stronger public health efforts.

Where is Trump in the pandemic? Well, after selling hydroxychloroquine, a drug that proved futile, framing an abysmal federal response as a success and refusing to appear in public with a face mask, he stopped talking about it. However, he showed us where he is by conducting a reckless indoor rally where, to demonstrate their loyalty, many chose to forgo the masks. Most recently, he sent his lead entertainer, Vice President Mike Pence, to a press conference where he lied and said, "We slowed the spread. We smashed the curve."

Pence showed the limits of this commitment when, one day after the press conference, he recognized the danger of the pandemic by canceling the campaign events. With this move, it seemed to echo the decisions made by those who stayed home after the Trump rally in Tulsa. The president had predicted that 40,000 would arrive, but according to a fire chief's estimate there were only 6,200, which disappointed Trump so much that he apparently began to consider his reelection candidacy in trouble.