Trump falsely accuses Obama of treason in latest unfounded attack on his predecessor

Trump for months has publicly accused Obama of committing crimes, but has repeatedly refused to say which crimes in particular when journalists ask. But speaking to CBN News in an interview broadcast Monday, Trump offered, without evidence, that Obama had committed treason for spying on his campaign.

"It is treason," Trump said. "Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said that they had been spying on my campaign. I said that they had been recording, and that was in quotes, which means a modern version of the recording, it's the same. But a modern version. But have been spying on my campaign. "

In reality, there is no evidence that Obama has spied on the Trump campaign or committed any act that meets the definition of treason. Under the Constitution, treason is defined in a limited way: "Treason against the United States will consist solely of imposing war on them or adhering to their enemies, giving them help and comfort."

His comments fit a pattern of years of claim, without evidence, that Democratic supporters within the Justice Department and the FBI abused his powers to investigate his campaign members and undermine his presidency. In recent months, Trump has presented the term "Obamagate" as an attempt to portray himself as the victim of an alleged Obama "coup" and to rewrite the reality of Mueller's investigation.