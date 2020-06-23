Trump falsely accuses Obama of treason in latest unfounded attack on his predecessor

Trump for months has publicly accused Obama of committing crimes, but has repeatedly refused to say which crimes in particular when journalists ask. But speaking to CBN News in an interview broadcast Monday, Trump offered, without evidence, that Obama had committed treason for spying on his campaign.
"It is treason," Trump said. "Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said that they had been spying on my campaign. I said that they had been recording, and that was in quotes, which means a modern version of the recording, it's the same. But a modern version. But have been spying on my campaign. "
In reality, there is no evidence that Obama has spied on the Trump campaign or committed any act that meets the definition of treason. Under the Constitution, treason is defined in a limited way: "Treason against the United States will consist solely of imposing war on them or adhering to their enemies, giving them help and comfort."
While some inappropriate conduct related to the Russia investigation has been uncovered, and several former FBI officials have been reprimanded for their handling of certain aspects of the investigation, Trump has repeatedly exaggerated the breadth of the wrongdoing or has held fast to allegations of non-compliance. verified that even some members of its own administration has had difficulties to explain or defend publicly.
Expanding on his unfounded claim on Monday, Trump went on to say that members of the Obama administration could have been executed for his alleged crimes.
"If the opposite happened, two years ago, 25 people would have been convicted and would be sent to jail for 50 years. And, by the way, if it had been 100 years ago, or 50 years ago, they would have been executed, but we are in a different time, "he said.
"We are at a different time. You understand what I mean by that. They spied on the campaign of the opposite party and we caught them." Trump continued: "I just hope I get tremendous Christian evangelical support."