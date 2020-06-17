Trump family psychologist speaks

These disciplines seem to have prepared her to understand and reveal profound truths in a way that would drive the family's secret guards crazy. It is safe to assume that you are going crazy now.

In late July, Dr. Trump will publish a book, ominously titled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World."

Most readers won't need any more clues on their topic – their uncle, President Trump. But those who do could check out the cover, which features a photo of a young Trump before he became the figure now on the world stage and lurks in so many nightmares.

Three and a half years after the Trump era, countless words have been passed illustrating the chaotic and cruel personality who can, to name but one example, schedule a huge, ego-gratifying rally in the midst of a deadly pandemic caused by a viciously contagious virus. .

According to her editor, Mary Trump will bring her special perspective (insider, psychologist, writer) to incidents and information never before revealed.

After having spent years studying the Trump clan and man, I can say that the mocked parties so far suggest that Mary Trump has the assets. For starters, she is the daughter of the President's older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who may have been the original victim of Donald Trump's harassment.

As editor Simon and Schuster put it: "She recounts in great detail from her uncle Donald's place in the family spotlight and Ivana's penchant for returning to her grandmother's frequent injuries and illnesses and the way appalling that Donald, the favorite son of Fred Trump, dismissed and ridiculed when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's. "

Warm and calm, Fred was clearly inadequate to play the role of real estate baron, which was what his father expected of him. Happy to intervene, Donald did his best to prove that he was the most deserving son.

When Fred Jr. finally gave up first place among the heirs of the family business, he became an airline pilot. Donald scoffed at his profession. "What is the difference between what you do," he asked, "and driving a bus?"

After Fred Jr. died at age 42 from complications from alcoholism, Donald made his death an objective lesson that reflected well on himself. Donald deliberately abstained from tobacco and alcohol because of his brother's fight and said, "I watched him. And I learned from him."

The cruelty did not stop with the death of Fred Jr. in 1981. Later, when the parents of Fred Trump Sr. died, the heirs learned that their will distributed their assets among their children and their descendants "in addition to my Son Fred C. Trump Jr. "The sons of Fred Jr. filed a lawsuit, noting that an earlier will, written before Fred Sr. was diagnosed with dementia, had granted them appropriate action.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Donald changed a health insurance policy, removing coverage for a disabled baby born to Fred's own son, Fred III. (A second revealing anecdote from author Harry Hurt III, who wrote about the Trumps, briefly describes Donald considering evicting his brothers and sisters from their rental-free homes in a Trump building unless they pay cash for the property.)

When asked in 2000 whether withdrawing the child's insurance was insensitive, the man who claimed to be a billionaire said, "I can't help it. It's cold when someone sues my father."

The lawsuit was settled and the baby was again insured, but 16 years later, when he ran for president, Donald Trump apparently had no regrets. When asked about the incident, he said, "He was angry because they sued."

For those familiar with family tradition, the circle is completed with a little anecdote published in Hurt's 1993 book "Lost Tycoon". Hurt reports that he heard Fred Trump Sr. talking about his son Donald and his wife Mary flying together. "I hope his plane crashes," said Fred, adding that "all my problems will be resolved."

Reports about the upcoming book suggest that the author will share juicy stories she learned from the President's sister, Maryanne Barry. It wouldn't be the first time that Barry, perhaps inadvertently, revealed something true about his brother. Speaking to writer Gwenda Blair in 1990, Barry shared a story about when Donald was a young man and turned a catch game with Barry's seven-year-old son into a cruel contest.

"Donald kept throwing it faster and faster, louder and louder, until I heard this crunch and the ball hit David's head. Donald had to beat the seven-year-old."

This callous nature followed him into his political career. As President, Donald Trump has treated the children of immigrants seeking asylum with great cruelty, separating them from their parents and locking them in cages. During our current pandemic, with more than 116,000 deaths in the United States and more succumbing every hour, he has been arrogant enough to advocate for unproven dangerous cures.

In my own experience as a biographer of Trump, I have answered questions about the origins of the President's strange forms, citing both genetics and his upbringing. This response of nature and education is a bit far-fetched, but it is the best I have been able to muster after studying the man and his family.

Because she has lived near the source and has real mental health experience, Mary Trump's opinion is very important to those seeking answers. I can't wait to read your book.