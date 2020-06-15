Trump fights health officials over internal concentration

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Trump fights health officials over an indoor rally – Biden's shortlist is not getting shorter – the ousted Republican congressman, opening the door for Democrats

OFFICIAL HEALTH TRUMP BATTLES IN THE INTERIOR RALLY

AP: "After months away from the campaign, President Donald trump He plans to rally his followers next Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus closed most of the country. But health experts question that decision. Trump will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, a state that has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases. However, the director of the Tulsa City and County Health Department told Tulsa World over the weekend that he wanted the Trump campaign to delay the date due to a "significant increase in trends in our case." … Other health experts also cite the danger of infection spreading among the crowd and the appearance of outbreaks when people return home. The Trump campaign recognizes the risk of an exemption. Attendees must agree to absolve them of any responsibility in case people become ill. … Scientists believe that the virus spreads much more easily in crowded, enclosed spaces than outdoors, where circulating air has a better chance of dispersing virus particles. … The CDC recommends cloth masks in places where people can scream or sing. "

Especially the director of the Tulsa Department of Health: Tulsa World: “In an interview with Tulsa World on Saturday, Dr. Bruce dart He said Tulsa is seeing a "significant increase in our case trends" that makes a large gathering like the rally dangerous not only for attendees, but also for the president himself. "I think it is an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president who wants to come visit our community, but not during a pandemic," said Dart. … State officials reported 225 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, once again marking a new high in daily increases for both the state and Tulsa County. … Dart said his concern is due to a surge in cases that he says likely stem from a combination of factors, but not from increased evidence. "

Supporters will receive masks, disinfectant, temperature controls – USA Today: "Supporters who plan to attend President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma this week will receive temperature checks, hand sanitizer and face masks before entering the venue as security measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," he said. on Monday the Trump campaign. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the precautions in a tweet in what appeared to be the first steps the campaign has taken to address concerns about the coronavirus at the president's first rally in more than three months. Last week, the campaign tried to protect itself from virus-related lawsuits from people who could get sick at the rally by including a disclaimer on the registration page to get free tickets to the event. "

Extended unemployment benefits to end in July – Politician: "Director of the National Economic Council Larry kudlow He reiterated Sunday that the $ 600 weekly additional unemployment benefit created to help those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will end in late July. ‘I mean, we are paying people not to work. It's better than their wages would get, "he said on CNN's" State of the Union. " That could have worked for the first few months. It will end in late July, "he added, saying the extra benefit was needed during the heyday of coronavirus blockades. Kudlow said that & # 39; almost all companies & # 39; understand that the additional benefit of $ 600 is & # 39; a disincentive & # 39;. He said the Trump administration is & # 39; looking for a reform measure & # 39; that will provide an incentive to return to work, but it will not be so substantial. "It will not be so big and will create a incentive to work, "he said.

Republicans celebrate the best online fundraising day by celebrating Trump: Fox News: “The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign released their biggest online fundraising day on Sunday, raising $ 14 million from three entities on the President's birthday, breaking his previous record for online fundraising for $ 10 million on October 19, 2016. The increase in cash comes as the Republican war chest continues to dwarf the Democrats' possessions, as it has throughout the primary cycle. Trump and the RNC, who have been building a fundraising giant for more than three years, have approximately $ 255 million in cash, compared to the approximately $ 100 million that Joe Biden campaign and DNC have in their coffers. A competitive primary with numerous candidates on the Democratic side essentially halted its effort to consolidate donations for months. The RNC, along with the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (TMAGAC) and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (DJTP), received an average online donation of $ 46, as reported by Fox News. Trump turned 74 on Sunday. "

Rothman: Trump distracts from Democrats' internal struggles – Comment: “For several weeks, the Democratic Party has been at war with itself. An intraparty dispute has broken out between Democratic officials who govern America's cities and their constituents who resent being overly watched. Racial tensions in dark blue urban enclaves have spilled onto the streets. Public sector unions engaged with Democratic politicians in these municipalities fight to preserve their advantages against the forces of reform. The party is divided, almost in half, on the effectiveness of radical measures that are anathema to the general public. All these conditions should theoretically benefit the President-in-Office. So what is Donald Trump doing at this potentially advantageous time? Randomly exhume the corpses of the Confederate dead and place them on a pedestal. Of course."

"As the security of the whole is the interest of the whole and cannot be guaranteed without the government, be it one or more or many, let us ask ourselves if a good government is not, in relation to the object in question, more competent than any other" . another number given what it is. "- John Jay, Federalist No. 4

Smithsonian: “In hindsight, perhaps toasting the success of a new drug that helped invent with several shots of vodka in Moscow was not a good idea. However, it was too late to return. English research scientist Stewart Adams he faced the consequences of his actions: a serious hangover. When he woke up that morning in 1971, Adams realized that he needed to do something to ease his throbbing headache, so that he could deliver a meaningful speech consistently at a pharmacology conference in a few hours. He took that new drug and swallowed a 600 milligram dose. Voila! … Although the drug had been tested for pain in clinical trials, no one had even tried it with an alcohol-induced headache. … Stewart Adams and his associate John Nicholson invented a pharmaceutical drug known as 2- (4-isobutylphenyl) propionic acid. It was later renamed ibuprofen and is now one of the most popular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the world … "

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 41.8 percent

Biden: 50.2 percent

Lead size: Biden by 8.4 points

Change for a week: First week on average

(The average includes: CNN: Trump 41% – Biden 55%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 43% – Biden 50%; IBD: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 52%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (103 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15)

Read R / Probable R: (186 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

(Complete classification here.)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.6 percent

Average disapproval: 55 percent

Net score: -14.4 points

Change for a week: ↓ 2 points

(The average includes: CNN: 40% approve – 57% disapprove; NPR / PBS: 42% approve – 55% disapprove; IBD: 42% approve – 52% disapprove; Gallup: 39% approve – 57% disapprove; CBS News: 40% approve – 54% disapprove.)

BIDEN'S SHORT VEEP LIST IS NOT SHORTENING

NYT: "Joseph R. Biden Jr.The advisers have conducted several rounds of interviews with a select group of vice presidential candidates and are beginning to collect private documents from some of them, as they attempt to explore a field that presents the most diverse set of vice presidential candidates in history. . . The search committee has been in contact with about a dozen women, and about eight or nine are already being examined more intensively. Among that group are two contenders who have recently grown in importance, Representative Val Demings of Florida and mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from Atlanta A well-known candidate, senator Amy Klobuchar Minnesota has lost his hanger as a favorite. And some low-profile candidates, like the senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin are constantly moving forward in the search process. The New York Times spoke to a number of people who are familiar with the vice presidential search and the activities of the Biden team, and the interviews yielded the most complete picture of the list of candidates Mr. Biden is considering, who is moving forward, and who may be fading and the dynamics at play. "

Biden contributes a large number of small dollar donations: Bloomberg: "Joe Biden's campaign has transformed the virtual fundraising events that virus-related locks made necessary into a money machine, attracting tens of thousands of small dollar donations from supporters eager to interact with celebrities or allies of Biden Biden raised $ 16 million from small donors in April, more than three times the $ 4.9 million president Donald trump raised in small quantities for the month. Hosts that included the Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, celebrity yoga instructor Kyle miller and the 1970s star "Wonder Woman" Lynda carter. Campaigns report their May numbers to the Federal Election Commission on June 20. Unlike in-person fundraisers, which require travel, extensive planning, and money to run at strategically chosen venues, online events cost next to nothing to produce, allowing the campaign to innovate and take chances. "

Drucker: wealthy Republicans so Biden makes his mark – WashEx: "Trump Republicans are never coordinating efforts to topple President Trump, including consulting with Democratic groups in an attempt to efficiently deploy resources and compare notes on an effective messaging strategy. Republican voters against Trump, a new addition to the Never Trump Ecosphere, is planning to spend $ 10 million on television and digital advertising in key battlefield states. The group is focused on transforming the Republican voters who backed Trump in 2016 into supporters of alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Top RVAT strategists regularly communicate with Project Lincoln, a Trump group of prominent established Republicans already on the air with announcements directed at the President. Both are keeping in touch with major outside Democratic groups, such as American Bridge, a liberal organization dedicated to investigating the opposition, in an attempt to maximize its campaign to defeat Trump. "

Republican congressman expelled, opening door for Democrats

The Roanoke Times: “Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Nelson County first-term Republican whose libertarian views and his decision to officiate a same-sex marriage set off a challenge within the party, lost his nomination bid on Saturday. Good bob, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University employee, defeated Riggleman, whom President Donald Trump had endorsed, with 58% of the vote. Good described himself as a "brilliant red biblical and constitutional conservative." Good said he hopes to make the district "bright red" again … After his victory, Good needs to solve a problem with his failure by submitting his candidate qualification paperwork to the Virginia Department of Elections before the deadline. from June 9. He filed it on Friday. … The Good team has been reassuring people to trust that the Board of Elections will grant them an extension. The Virginia Republican Party has requested that the deadline be extended, arguing that the deadline is usually the day the state primaries are held. "

Ocasio-Cortez earns a lot of money for elementary school – Fox News: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Once again demonstrated his fundraising prowess by raising $ 2.4 million in just two months as he begins his campaign operation ahead of his June 23 primary election, according to federal campaign finance reports he released. this week. Her cash collection in April and May brings the total raised from her reelection offer to more than $ 10.5 million, making her the first-year representative among the best fundraisers for Democrats, along with the committee chairman. Chamber Intelligence Adam Schiff, D-Calif. And Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Show federal election records. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, faces an energetic Democratic primary challenge from the former television journalist and CNBC presenter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is running as a pro-business moderator in the borough of Queens and Bronx. She has beaten Ocasio-Cortez for opposing Amazon bringing one of her headquarters to New York. Caruso-Cabrera raised $ 930,000 during the same two-month period, bringing his total to more than $ 2 million for the entire electoral cycle. "

Dem meets to save Engel from challenger backed by Ocasio-Cortez – Politician: "Whip of the majority of the house Jim Clyburn and Rep. Adam Schiff are supporting the rep. Eliot Engel, the pair of Democratic heavyweights who offer their full support as the New Yorker struggles to keep the seat he has represented for more than three decades. Clyburn, the House No. 3 Democrat, and Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, have considerable influence within Democratic politics. Both men praised Engel for his long-standing service in his Bronx district and his tenure as chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in statements obtained exclusively by POLITICO on Sunday. "

Markey goes radical as he seeks to defend himself against Kennedy – Politician: “The Massachusetts Democratic Senate primaries have taken a back seat here in recent months when the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed everything else. But if the most recent Senate debate between the senator. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III it is an indication, that is about to change. The incumbent senator derided Kennedy on Monday as a "progressive in name only" and called him out for working for a conservative Republican district attorney early in his career. Markey also criticized the four-term congressman for not being able to lead any number of issues, from "Medicare for All" to climate change and the militarization of law enforcement. Markey had no choice but to tear him apart. He has followed Kennedy in most public polls this year, he has less money in the bank, and the Covid-19 crisis has served to complicate his task of drawing attention to the offspring of the state's most prominent in-laws. " .

Republicans shift focus to China – NYT: "When the senator Martha McSally, one of the most politically endangered Republicans, asked last month about reports that President Trump had ignored warnings from his own aides about the impending threat of the coronavirus, she quickly turned around. "I learned the day I joined the army, never trust a communist," replied Ms. McSally. "China is to blame for this pandemic and for the deaths of thousands of Americans." … Fighting for their political lives amid twin domestic crises, a pandemic that has plagued the economy, vulnerable Republican senators running for reelection are working to divert voters "looks half a world away and turns their careers into a referendum on China. The tactic, party strategists say, is a way for Republicans to avoid defending the president's handling of the virus, which it has faced widespread public disapproval, and instead offers an alternative theme that already inspires fear and skepticism among voters. "

"Hey Ron, someone asked me about your research, and I wasn't that nice." – Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, running towards the senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., After talking to Politician on the investigations of prominent Democrats and former Obama administration officials.

Of the bleaches

“You exceeded your coverage in your response to Rick Randell on the cause of the Civil War. As you may know, the six deep south states that originally separated cited the protection of their slavery-based agricultural society, but the remaining Confederate states, led by Virginia, did not separate until after Lincoln announced his intention to use the military force to compel his Return to Union, a clear violation of a state's law as commonly understood at the time. (A few decades earlier, abolitionists in Massachusetts had debated their own secession.) He approached the brand on his second try, that secession caused war, not slavery or state rights. The South did not declare war, despite Lincoln's provocations in South Carolina and Florida. Lincoln simply refused to allow secession. Under what provision of the Constitution did you do it? The real question is why did Lincoln choose war? Why didn't he even call Congress back to debate the issue? Why did you refuse to meet with the Southern peace delegation in DC to discuss a friendly way forward? Why did you unilaterally authorize military incursions into South Carolina and Florida, in violation of the truce that followed the secession and with the clear intention of causing the South to fire the first shot? It is often said, with misplaced pride, that the United States suffered a Civil War and half a million deaths to end slavery. The reality is that slavery, having survived its economic reason for being, ended peacefully throughout the Western world with the cruel exception of the United States. Because Lincoln chose war. – Chris Sales, Fort Collins, Colorado.

(Ed. Note: I know you and those who appreciate this view of Lincoln as the villain of history, are sincere and sincere. And I know from years of hard-earned experience that no argument I am going to make, constitutional, political, or moral, is likely to deter you, Mr. Sales. And I disagree with those who might say that it makes you a fanatic or a disloyal American to argue that we would have been better off 150 years ago if we proceeded as two nations instead of one and saw the continuation of state-approved human action. Chattel's slavery for another two or three decades before it was exhausted in some variant of the apartheid-style system imposed after Reconstruction. There is certainly enough going wrong with the way things worked to imagine that something different could have been better and you are free to imagine alternatives. I know that you and your minions imagine that today's world would have been better by dissolving the Union and expanding slavery for one more generation. But we'll never know, because a single-term Illinois congressman, through thick and thin, hitched the Republican nomination and then won the presidency with a popular plurality thanks to a tripartite split among Democrats. He had to make the real story and it was he who put the final stamp on the vision and intention of the Founders for our republic. We are free to imagine what it might have been like and enjoy mental experiments, and they can be really interesting. But I'm sorry you have to leave without the valuable instructions that Lincoln's life gives us and the amazing success. Perhaps consider imagining a world in which the Union dissolves after President John Breckenridge He was elected in 1860 and still cannot hold the North and the South together. In that alternate story, he could at least gain the benefit of Lincoln's wisdom, such as his 1838 Lyceum Address, without being clouded by his resentment at crushing the rebellion.)

"… your response to Mr. Randall in the Friday bulletin was correct about Virginians deciding what to do with their own monuments. Could you continue that thought with the "nevertheless …" part about what happens when you try or manage to eliminate historical elements? How will future generations learn that we (society) have advanced to correct the mistakes of our past compatriots if our children are never taught why a certain statue or street called "is" for lack of a term best. Growth requires learning from past mistakes, not eliminating them. ” – Mark Hoffman, Des Moines, Iowa

(Ed note: the bad statues are not that complicated. No one asked why the Iraqis did not want statues and murals of Saddam Hussein around or why the Romanians were happy to tear down the tributes to Nicolae Ceaușlisten. Black Memphians would understandably feel the same way with a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, father of the first iteration of the Ku Klux Klan and author of the massacre of hundreds of black prisoners of war in Ft. Almohada. Giant statues celebrate and honor. That's what they are for. I suppose you could argue that the statue, erected in 1905, is a reminder of just how bigoted and spiteful the city leaders were in Memphis at the time. But that context would be lost without establishing many contemporary exhibitions that explain the continued presence of the statue despite the repudiation of the man it honored. It hardly seems worth preserving a statue to a genocidal maniac. Therefore, I do not believe that maintaining a 20-foot-tall statue of Mr. Firstest-With-The-Mostest was necessary or helpful in "learning from the mistakes of the past." But genocidal maniacs are easy answers. It gets more challenging when we come up with names like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. Here the fight is not about learning from our mistakes, but the fact that many, most? – Americans believe they should still be honored. And what about its monuments, memorials and namesakes? Here the argument is not the watery issue of learning from mistakes, but a real defense that these men, despite their failings, deserve our respect and gratitude. Founders do not belong to the same category as Confederates, and different arguments apply. The Founders generation changed the name of many places and things that were meant to honor the British monarchy (although many innkeepers were happy that their last king and first president shared their first name). It is natural that such honors be reconsidered in time. What remains to be seen is whether Americans remain sufficiently fond of our system and its foundation to fight to celebrate the men who made it possible. And that's not a cause aided by both sides attacking Washington with people like Forrest.)

KILROY was here, and he brought pasta

Fox News: “A woman in London decided to redecorate one of the rooms in her home and started removing the wallpaper. While removing the layers, he says he discovered a message that had been hidden behind the walls for more than two decades. Charlotte Morrison He spoke to Fox News, saying finding the message made the hours spent removing the wallpaper worthwhile. He uploaded a photo of the note to Facebook, which says: ‘If you ever need to re-wallpaper this room, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls for £ 17 (about $ 21) per roll. I didn't have enough (it really bothered me). "The note just got signed."Jon"And it was dated December 21, 1997. After posting the image to Facebook, it received over 17,000 likes and was shared over 14,000 times. Surprisingly, the post finally reached Jon's family, who contacted Morrison. "It really made me laugh and I'm glad that (Jon's) relative contacted me and I was able to tell him how his note made so many people laugh," she explained.

"' Dying is easy. Parking is difficult. " Art Buchwald

Chris Stirewalt is the Fox News policy editor. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Do you want the FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.